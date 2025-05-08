Territory Talk: Panthers heading home down 2-0 to Maple Leafs (Ep. 348)

tt 348 16x9
By Jameson Olive
FloridaPanthers.com

The Florida Panthers find themselves down 2-0 in the Eastern Conference Second Round after a 4-3 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 2 at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday.

On this episode, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive reflect on what went down in Game 2, including a few timely goals, Toronto’s lethal attack off the rush and much more.

Plus, hear postgame sound from head coach Paul Maurice.

Highlights include:

  • The Maple Leafs take a 2-0 lead in Round 2. (0:30)
  • Toronto is looking dangerous off the rush. (3:50)
  • Hear what Coach had to say following Game 2. (9:45)
  • Embellishment?! (13:30)
  • The third line has been a force for the Panthers. (15:15)
  • Panthers need to take care of business at home. (19:00)

Fans can also listen to the episode of any of the below platforms:

