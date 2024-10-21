Panthers Kids Club Fourth Season Kicks Off, Memberships Available Now

Two Membership Levels Vary from Free to $50

24-25 Panthers Kids Club_SOCIAL_16x9
By Florida Panthers PR
@FlaPanthersPR FloridaPanthers.com

SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers today announced they have launched their fourth season of Panthers Kids Club presented by Amazon supported by Amerant Bank, Duffy’s Sports Grill, Jiffy Lube and Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital.

All Panthers fans ages 14 & under are invited to join the Panthers Kids Club with two membership levels varying from free to $50.

Membership Options include:

All-Star - $50

  • Slingshot Game
  • Kids Club Puck
  • Velcro Wallet
  • Pop-It Toy
  • Kids Cub Credential & Lanyard
  • Two Tickets for select Panthers game
  • 10% Food & Beverage Discount at Amerant Bank Arena
  • Invite to Kids Club Events

Rookie – Free and available to all

  • Monthly newsletter with special offers
  • Exclusive offers from sponsors
  • Monthly Raffle for signed Items
  • Virtual Birthday Card

Beginning Oct. 23, all Kids Club member registrations will be automatically entered into the ‘7 Days of Giveaways’ through Oct. 29 where members have the chance to win one of the seven prizes in daily raffle drawings.

Additionally, families can participate in the Amazon sign making station located at Section 132 at Amerant Bank Arena throughout the 2024-25 season.

For more information or to register for a Kids Club membership, please visit FloridaPanthers.com/KidsClub.

Catch your Florida Panthers in action this season! 2024-25 single game tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at SeatGeek.com or at Amerant Bank Arena Box Office (Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.). Fans can learn more about ticketing options and join the waitlist for future Florida Panthers Territory Memberships by visiting FloridaPanthers.com/tickets or by calling the PUCK line (954.835.PUCK).

