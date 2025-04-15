RECAP: Rangers 5, Panthers 3

SUNRISE, Fla. – In the penultimate game of their regular season, the Florida Panthers let an early lead slip away in a 5-3 loss to the New York Rangers at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday.

With their winning streak snapped at three games, the Panthers now sit at 47-30-4.

“I think we were in good shape at 3-1,” head coach Paul Maurice said. “A couple mistakes. There wasn’t a whole lot of offense either way, and then the shorthanded goal is kind of the dagger. … Not much of an offensive push at the end, and I didn’t expect there to be.”

Set to defend their Stanley Cup, the Panthers are now locked into third place in the Atlantic Division.

With just one game left until the playoffs, rest will continue to be key.

“We’ll try to play as hard as we possibly can with the players that we have,” Maurice said of the team's plans for the regular-season fianle at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. “You’re starting to see it. I’ve got some guys and that’s their ninth game in 15 days. You saw it tonight. I think that had a lot to do with us not being able to push real hard at the end.”

After drawing a penalty, Sam Reinhart opened the scoring for the Panthers on the power play when he buried a slap shot from the slot to make it 1-0 just 2:22 into the first period.

Picking up right where he left off last season, the goal was his team-high 38th of 2024-25.