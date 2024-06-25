Panthers Stanley Cup win ‘tremendous,’ Mellanby tells NHL.com

Scott Mellanby indelibly wrote his name in the Florida Panthers record book 30 years and eight months ago, scoring the first goal in franchise history.

Six nights later, he added to that milestone when he scored the Panthers’ first goal at home.

For the past two-plus weeks at his summer home in Wisconsin, Mellanby watched the Panthers battle the Edmonton Oilers in a bid to win their first Stanley Cup.

Florida made it much more nerve-racking than any Panthers fan wanted, pushed to the seven-game limit to finally get the job done Monday after the Oilers’ remarkable comeback from a 3-0 deficit.

Today, Mellanby is delighted for the organization and a fan base that, together, have enjoyed and endured a wild ride through a three-decade NHL life.

“I think their win is tremendous,” Mellanby said in conversation with NHL.com. “It’s been a long journey. I’m happy that the franchise survived. They went through a lot of tough years to become champions.”