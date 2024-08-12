NHL EDGE stats for Florida Panthers

1. Forward Sam Reinhart ranked second in the NHL in high-danger goals (34) last season, behind Zach Hyman of the Edmonton Oilers (44), and was second in high-danger shooting percentage (35.1), behind Artemi Panarin (36.6) of the New York Rangers, among those who had at least 200 total shots on goal.

Reinhart signed an eight-year contract this offseason after finishing second on the Panthers in Stanley Cup Playoff goals (10; behind Carter Verhaeghe, 11) during their championship run. Reinhart scored the game-winning goal against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. Reinhart was tied with teammate Matthew Tkachuk for third in high-danger shots on goal (29) in the playoffs and tied for sixth in high-danger goals (five).

Though there could be some regression for Reinhart in shooting percentage, goals (NHL career-high 57; second in NHL behind Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews, 69) and points (led Panthers with NHL career-high 94), it’s worth noting he was also among the leaders in goals (16; 90th percentile) and shots on goal (108; 97th percentile) from high-danger areas two seasons ago in 2022-23.

Other EDGE metrics suggesting Reinhart has staying power include his total skating distance (266.55 miles; 94th percentile) and offensive zone time percentage at even strength (45.7; 96th percentile) last season. Most importantly, Florida’s elite forward group of center Aleksander Barkov and wings Tkachuk and Reinhart remains intact, giving the Panthers a real chance to defend their title.