Jones thrilled to reach Stanley Cup Final for 1st time with Panthers

EDMONTON -- Seth Jones had a smile on his face as he started his media session on Tuesday. For the first time in his 12-season NHL career, the Florida Panthers defenseman gets to play hockey in June.
“It feels good,” Jones said at Stanley Cup Final media day. “I think just trying to take it all in, take in the moment, not get too far ahead of myself and think about a lot of other things I could be thinking about. Hanging out with my teammates tonight and just enjoy the situation I’m in and try to make the most of it.”
It gets real for Jones when the Panthers play the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of the best-of-7 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place here on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, MAX).
It’s the third consecutive season the Panthers have advanced to the Cup Final, and the second straight season they’re facing the Oilers for the Cup.
But this is new territory for Jones, whom the Panthers acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks in a trade on March 1, six days before the NHL Trade Deadline. Before this season, Jones had won a Stanley Cup Playoff series twice, both with the Columbus Blue Jackets: when they defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Eastern Conference First Round in 2019, and when they defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Stanley Cup Qualifiers in 2020.
To be on this stage with the Panthers, who won the first Cup championship in their history last season, is special.
“The first day I came in, talking to (Panthers coach) Paul (Maurice) and walking around the room on a practice day, you could feel something was different,” he said. “Everyone understands their task every day, has a goal every day and everyone’s really working toward something bigger than just the regular season or an individual game or a goal or a point or something like that. Being in the Final the last two years, they understood what it took to get back here and what it takes to win. Just walking around, it’s just special being in that room and being in that environment.”