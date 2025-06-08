Gadjovich of Panthers discusses Stanley Cup Final on ‘NHL @TheRink’ podcast

Following the interview with Gadjovich, Rosen and Roarke move away from the Stanley Cup Final to hit on some of the other topics of the day and week around the NHL, most of which concerns the coaching carousel that seemingly never stops.

Pete DeBoer is out in Dallas. Who could replace him?

Marco Sturm is in in Boston. What type of coach will he be and what do the Bruins need to do to help him out?

Dan Muse is the new coach in Pittsburgh. What does that mean for Sidney Crosby and the Penguins? What does it say about how general manager Kyle Dubas sees the team and the direction he wants to take it in?

David Quinn is going back to New York, this time as an assistant with the Rangers. What does that say about the power new Rangers coach Mike Sullivan wields in New York, and what does it say about Quinn that he's able to return to the team that fired him four years ago?

Rosen and Roarke offer opinions on all of it after going through the Stanley Cup Final with a fine-tooth comb.

The "NHL @TheRink" podcast is free and listeners can subscribe on all podcast platforms. It is also available on NHL.com/multimedia/podcasts and the NHL app.