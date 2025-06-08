Gadjovich of Panthers discusses Stanley Cup Final on ‘NHL @TheRink’ podcast

Jonah Gadjovich, who is getting his chance to play in the Stanley Cup Final with the Florida Panthers after he was a healthy scratch last season, joined the "NHL @TheRink" podcast presented by SKIP this week to talk about his experience through the first two games against the Edmonton Oilers.
In addition to discussing the hockey being played, Gadjovich also talked with co-hosts Dan Rosen and Shawn P. Roarke about the trips to Dairy Queen in Edmonton, his 1-year-old twin daughters, and Brad Marchand picking eggs out of his playoff beard.
Before welcoming Gadjovich into the episode, Rosen and Roarke go over everything from Games 1 and 2 while looking ahead to Game 3 at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Monday (8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC) and beyond.
From the high level of action on the ice, to Connor McDavid's must-watch brilliance, to the slight adjustments that each team could be looking to make heading into Game 3, it's all a part of the opening discussion of this episode.