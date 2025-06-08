Gadjovich of Panthers discusses Stanley Cup Final on ‘NHL @TheRink’ podcast

Jonah Gadjovich, who is getting his chance to play in the Stanley Cup Final with the Florida Panthers after he was a healthy scratch last season, joined the "NHL @TheRink" podcast presented by SKIP this week to talk about his experience through the first two games against the Edmonton Oilers.

In addition to discussing the hockey being played, Gadjovich also talked with co-hosts Dan Rosen and Shawn P. Roarke about the trips to Dairy Queen in Edmonton, his 1-year-old twin daughters, and Brad Marchand picking eggs out of his playoff beard.

Before welcoming Gadjovich into the episode, Rosen and Roarke go over everything from Games 1 and 2 while looking ahead to Game 3 at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Monday (8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC) and beyond.

From the high level of action on the ice, to Connor McDavid's must-watch brilliance, to the slight adjustments that each team could be looking to make heading into Game 3, it's all a part of the opening discussion of this episode.

Following the interview with Gadjovich, Rosen and Roarke move away from the Stanley Cup Final to hit on some of the other topics of the day and week around the NHL, most of which concerns the coaching carousel that seemingly never stops.

Pete DeBoer is out in Dallas. Who could replace him?

Marco Sturm is in in Boston. What type of coach will he be and what do the Bruins need to do to help him out?

Dan Muse is the new coach in Pittsburgh. What does that mean for Sidney Crosby and the Penguins? What does it say about how general manager Kyle Dubas sees the team and the direction he wants to take it in?

David Quinn is going back to New York, this time as an assistant with the Rangers. What does that say about the power new Rangers coach Mike Sullivan wields in New York, and what does it say about Quinn that he's able to return to the team that fired him four years ago?

Rosen and Roarke offer opinions on all of it after going through the Stanley Cup Final with a fine-tooth comb.

