Walman helping Oilers meet 'huge expectations' during Stanley Cup Playoffs

SUNRISE, FLA. -- Jake Walman is enjoying the ride through the Stanley Cup Playoffs with the Edmonton Oilers, although it has been painful at times.

The Edmonton defenseman has blocked 49 shots, the most of any other player in the postseason, and had a couple leave a mark in the first two games of the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers.

“I feel like I’ve played some hockey games pretty much, but everyone is going through stuff,” Walman said following practice Sunday. “Being here though, it’s been great. I feel like this is where I’m meant to be with this group of guys. They’ve welcomed me in right away and I feel like I’m ready for this moment. These are the games you want to be in and the reason you play hockey.”

Walman is looking forward to Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final here at the Amerant Bank Arena on Monday (8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC) with ice packs at the ready. The best-of-7 series is tied 1-1.

Acquired by Edmonton from San Jose for a conditional first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft and forward prospect Carl Berglund on March 6, 2025, the 29-year-old has eight points (one goal, seven assists) in 18 playoff games and is averaging 20:19 of ice time per game.

Walman had eight points (one goal, seven assists) in 15 games during the regular season for Edmonton after collecting 32 (six goals, 26 assists) in 50 games with San Jose.

“He’s a guy who I played minor hockey with for a year, so definitely I knew a lot about him,” Oilers captain Connor McDavid said. “He’s fit in really well, a guy who blocks shots, plays physical, plays with a good edge, moves the puck, skates well. He checks a lot of boxes. He’s played really well for us so far.”