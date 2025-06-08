Schmidt's personality, playmaking benefitting Panthers during Stanley Cup Final

The 33-year-old was seven years younger the last time he was in the Stanley Cup Final with the Vegas Golden Knights in 2018. Schmidt said that five-game series (won by the Washington Capitals) felt like a blur, that it blew past him without taking time to enjoy it.

Schmidt is trying not to let the same thing happen twice. It might be a reason for his strong play so far against the Oilers.

"I find that the first time I went through it, it just happened so fast," Schmidt said. "The games came fast and you didn't have a time to just sit and relax, just take a deep breath in the series. You get yourself so ingrained in that's the only thing that's going on. But I think this time you look at a little bit more of a macro view of it. You get to see that it's two great hockey games (so far). Both teams played well. Just trying to enjoy where we are. When you're at that stage of your career, you're thinking, 'Oh, our team's good, we're (going to be) back here all the time.' But the reality is that it's hard. It's incredibly hard to get back to this stage and this time, like I said, I'm just trying to slow it down and enjoy it."

He's doing that by being himself.

Schmidt is loud and he doesn't hide it. He oozes personality. It seems like he's always smiling.

"It's something we knew right from training camp, right when he came in," Panthers forward Sam Reinhart said. "You need those personalities in the room. Especially this time of year, when games get tighter, nothing changes about him."

Maurice said the importance of Schmidt being Schmidt was a topic of conversation he had with the defenseman last summer when Florida signed him to a one-year contract.

"He's a big-smile guy, lots of chatter, and we need that," Maurice said. "We lost a few of those guys. We still talk about some of the players that played here in the last two years that aren't here anymore because they were really, really important. Nick Cousins is a chirper, never stopped talking. (Josh) Mahura, (Brandon) Montour, those guys never shut up, which was great for us. Nate does that."

Said Dmitry Kulikov "Sometimes you're a little bit tired in the morning and you come into the locker room and all you need to do is just hear this guy's voice and sometimes it just brings a smile on your face. Sometimes."

Kulikov laughed as he said "sometimes" for the second time because, well, yeah, sometimes you don't want all the noise and chatter and energy early in the morning.

But there's Schmidt anyway, smiling, happy, always ready to attack the day.

"He's just a lot of fun, he is," said former NHL coach Rick Bowness, who had Schmidt the past two seasons when he was with the Winnipeg Jets. "He's a really good teammate and he's just one of those fun guys to be around. He knows when to get serious and play the game, but he also knows it's a game and he has a lot of fun playing, as he should."