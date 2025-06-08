Oilers switch up defense pairs at practice ahead of Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Darnell Nurse shrugged off the changes the Edmonton Oilers made to their defense pairs at practice on Sunday.
“It depends sometimes on what day of the week it is, we could be playing with someone new,” the defenseman said at Amerant Bank Arena.
That may be true, but the Oilers haven’t made many defensive changes in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. So, the fact that they may be changing their pairs for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers on Monday (8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC) is going to draw some attention.
“We’re always making adjustments to counter whatever teams are doing, who’s playing well,” Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said. “Our lines and defense pairs may switch up a little bit, whether it’s after the first period or it’s later in the game, whatever it is.”
On Sunday, Nurse was on the top pair with Evan Bouchard, Mattias Ekholm and John Klingberg were together on the second pair, and Brett Kulak and Jake Walman constituted the third pair.
Ekholm had been paired with Bouchard since he returned from an undisclosed injury in Game 5 of the Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars on May 29. Nurse had been with Kulak on the second pair, and Walman (playing on the left side) was with Klingberg on the third.
“(Assistant coach Paul) Coffey has done such a good job over the course of the year of having us get familiar playing with each other. Even over the course of a game you’ll be playing with three or four different people,” Nurse said. “So, there’s a comfort level everyone has with whoever you’re out there playing with.”