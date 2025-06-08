Oilers switch up defense pairs at practice ahead of Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final

This postseason, the last time the Oilers really switched things up to their defense pairs -- outside of when Ekholm returned -- was in Game 3 of the Western Conference First Round after they lost the first two games of that best-of-7 series against the Los Angeles Kings. The pairs for Game 3 were Klingberg and Bouchard, Nurse and Ty Emberson, and Kulak and Walman. In Game 2 it had been Nurse and Bouchard, Walman and Klingberg, and Kulak and Emberson.

This time around, the Oilers are coming off a 5-4 double overtime loss to the Panthers, who tied the best-of-7 series 1-1.

“It’s just the way the game goes,” Ekholm said. “It seems everybody’s pretty confident in playing with everybody. We’ve got a really good 'D' core, everyone’s played with everyone else, so I don’t think it matters much. It’s more about focusing on what you do out there and your job. It doesn’t matter really who you’re playing with, but we’ll see tomorrow.”

As far as how they’re playing, the Oilers' defense has done a good job, though it knows it can be better in some areas. One of those areas is trying to get Panthers forward Sam Bennett away from Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner. Bennett, who has been hovering in and around the blue paint throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs, has scored an NHL-leading 13 goals this postseason, including three in the first two games of the Final.

“I mean, it’s expected. They’re a team that plays really hard," Nurse said. "We have a hardworking team that’s going to come into the corners, going to go in front of the net. There are examples of it all over the ice, but when goals are going in or when there’s commotion in front of the net, that’s going to stick out the most.

“We just have to try and keep the traffic away from Stu and let him see pucks, obviously knowing they’re going to do a really good job of getting there.”

The Oilers may be mixing things up, but they know what they’re getting from each defenseman, regardless of his playing partner.

“Fortunately, our players are comfortable with any changes that we do make just because of how much we’ve fluctuated our pairs and lines throughout the season,” Knoblauch said. “In Games 1 and 2 we had some changes, and in games throughout the rest of the series there’ll be some more.”