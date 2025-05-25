Injury updates on Mikkola, Greer and Reinhart

FORT LAUDERDALE – The news is good on Niko Mikkola.

After scoring twice during Florida’s 6-2 beatdown of the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final on Saturday, Mikkola left the game in the third period after an awkward crash into the boards.

Able to leave under his own power, he held his shoulder as he headed off the ice.

Mikkola’s last shift ended with 11:58 remaining in regulation.

Thankfully, the situation appeared to look worse than it actually was.

Following Sunday's practice at Baptist Health IcePlex, head coach Paul Maurice said the big Finn could play in Game 4 on Monday.

“I think he’s good, but we’re going to give it another day to be sure,” he said.

A powerhouse on the second pairing, Mikkola has been a force at both ends of the ice for the Panthers, who are just one win away from a third straight trip to the Stanley Cup Final.

After setting new career highs in goals (6) and points (22) during the regular season, the 6-foot-6 defenseman has recorded five points (three goals, two assists) in 15 playoff games.

An imposing presence, he's also racked up 40 hits and 13 blocked shots in the postseason.

“He was great today,” teammate Anton Lundell said of Mikkola after Game 3. “He’s been great the whole season. He’s a different kind of player. He’s big. He’s not known to score goals, but he always steps up.”

The news was also positive for A.J. Greer.

Like Mikkola, the gritty forward exited in the third period of Game 3 with an apparent injury.

In addition to scoring a pair of goals so far this postseason, Greer has been punishing the opposition every chance he gets, ranking second on Florida with 29.67 hits per 60 minutes.

“I think we’ll know by the morning skate,” Maurice said of his status.

During Monday’s morning skate, all eyes will also be on Sam Reinhart.

Sitting out Game 3 after suffering a lower-body injury on a low hit from Sebastian Aho in Game 2, the high-scoring forward could possibly return to the lineup as early as Game 4.

“I’ll have an answer for you tomorrow,” Maurice said of Reinhart, who led the Panthers with 39 goals during the regular season and has already posted 11 points in the playoffs. “I don’t think that’s a game-timer for us. We’ll just decide in the morning skate if he’s playing.”

Closing the book on the Reinhart incident, Matthew Tkachuk got physical with Aho in the third period of Game 3, getting in some pushing and shoving before taking him to the ice.

Tkachuk received a misconduct for the altercation, but it was a price he gladly paid.

"It's just sticking up for teammates,” said Tkachuk, who’s often praised by Maurice for knowing when to press the right buttons in a game. “We're a family in there. It could happen to anybody. There's probably 20 guys racing to be the guy to stick up for a teammate like that."

With the Panthers leading 3-0 in the series and trying to close out the Hurricanes in Game 4 at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday, stay tuned for further updates on Mikkola, Greer and Reinhart tomorrow.

To score tickets to Game 4, click HERE.