Lundell, Luostarinen are good; Greer listed as 'day to day'

FORT LAUDERDALE – When the Florida Panthers took the ice for their first practice of the Stanley Cup Final at Baptist Health IcePlex on Saturday, three key forwards were noticeably absent.

Anton Lundell and A.J. Greer both did not skate, while Eetu Luostarinen skated on his own.

Thankfully, at least two of the three players will be good to for Game 1.

"I think the only question mark is Greer," head coach Paul Maurice said. "We will list him as day to day. The other guys are fine. They'll be back on the ice tomorrow when we do a little bit of an optional."

After sitting out Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Carolina Hurricanes with a lower-body injury, Greer returned to action in the series-clinching Game 5, but was limited to just 4:22 of ice time, including just one 22-second shift in the third period.

In addition to scoring two goals, Greer ranks sixth on the Panthers with 45 hits in the playoffs.

A breakout point producer during this year’s playoffs, Luostarinen did not return for the second period in Game 5 at Carolina after crashing into the boards late in the first period.

In 17 playoff games, Luostarinen has tallied 13 points (four goals, nine assists).

Lundell, who scored a key goal in Game 5 against the Hurricanes, has yet to miss a game this postseason, but did briefly head to the locker room during Florida’s series-clinching win against the Toronto Maple Leaf in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Second Round.

The center of very productive third line for the Panthers, Lundell has registered 12 points (five goals, seven assists) and a team-leading +12 plus/minus rating in 17 playoff games.

While Luostarinen and Lundell look good to go, stay tuned for updates on Greer’s status.

Preparing for a rematch of last year’s Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers, the defending champions still have a few days to rest and recharge before Game 1 at Rogers Place on Wednesday.

On the opposing injury front, the Oilers will likely be without Zach Hyman the entire series.

Undergoing surgery earlier this week, the 32-year-old forward sustained an upper-body injury during a collision in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars.

A 54-goal scorer last season, Hyman leads this year’s playoffs with 111 hits.

To attend the official watch party for Games 1 and 2 in South Florida, click HERE.