History inked: Players, fans celebrate Cup with tattoos

Every summer new names are etched into the Stanley Cup.

To celebrate, fans and players also tend to add their own special permanence to their bodies.

Following an exciting and historic run to a first-ever championship for the Florida Panthers in June, tattoo artists from around the region had a chance to show off their skills to mark the big occasion.

Just as the glory from the Cup never fades, neither will these special pieces of work.

What’s it been like for these artists to share in the celebration?

We had to find out.

Recently, FloridaPanthers.com caught up with two local tattoo artists, C.J. Ugarte (Instagram/website) and Natalia Marin (Instagram/website) to talk about their work.

Of course, we also did some digging on a few special tattoos for the players.

How long have you been a tattoo artist?

C.J.: I’ve been a South Florida tattoo artist for 16 years.

Natalia: I’ve been tattooing professionally for eleven years, and being part of the Panthers' celebration has been incredibly rewarding.

What does it mean to you to be part of a fan’s celebration of the Panthers' Cup win through your art?

C.J.: Being able to help Florida Panther fans celebrate the Stanley Cup win with my art has been an amazing experience! Fans come to me with such excitement, wanting to commemorate this win, and I’m able to give them a permanent piece of sports memorabilia. As a Florida Panthers fan myself, it’s been an honor to do all these tattoos.

Natalia: Every week, I get to connect with fellow Panthers fans, discussing the games and celebrating our team’s successes. It’s amazing to see the excitement when fans get a tattoo to commemorate the Panthers’ victories. It's a way to carry that win with them for life.