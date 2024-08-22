History inked: Players, fans celebrate Cup with tattoos

ekblad-tattoo-16x9
By Rob Darragh
@darraghfla FloridaPanthers.com

Every summer new names are etched into the Stanley Cup.

To celebrate, fans and players also tend to add their own special permanence to their bodies.

Following an exciting and historic run to a first-ever championship for the Florida Panthers in June, tattoo artists from around the region had a chance to show off their skills to mark the big occasion.

Just as the glory from the Cup never fades, neither will these special pieces of work.

What’s it been like for these artists to share in the celebration?

We had to find out.

Recently, FloridaPanthers.com caught up with two local tattoo artists, C.J. Ugarte (Instagram/website) and Natalia Marin (Instagram/website) to talk about their work.

Of course, we also did some digging on a few special tattoos for the players.

How long have you been a tattoo artist?

C.J.: I’ve been a South Florida tattoo artist for 16 years.

Natalia: I’ve been tattooing professionally for eleven years, and being part of the Panthers' celebration has been incredibly rewarding.

What does it mean to you to be part of a fan’s celebration of the Panthers' Cup win through your art?

C.J.: Being able to help Florida Panther fans celebrate the Stanley Cup win with my art has been an amazing experience!  Fans come to me with such excitement, wanting to commemorate this win, and I’m able to give them a permanent piece of sports memorabilia.  As a Florida Panthers fan myself, it’s been an honor to do all these tattoos.

Natalia: Every week, I get to connect with fellow Panthers fans, discussing the games and celebrating our team’s successes. It’s amazing to see the excitement when fans get a tattoo to commemorate the Panthers’ victories. It's a way to carry that win with them for life.

What is your approach to designing a tattoo that captures the identity of the Panthers/Stanley Cup?

C.J.: For the past year, I have been focusing on Embroidery-style tattoos. This style mimics the look of embroidered patches or fabric. The end game is a tattoo that appears three-dimensional and textured, as if it were sewn onto the skin. So when it comes to designing a Panthers/Stanley Cup tattoo, I’m able to do the client's favorite version of the Panthers logo, with a 2024 Stanley Cup. Just like choosing a patch for your jersey, I can customize your tattoo, to commemorate the Florida Panthers winning the Stanley Cup!

Natalia: The Panthers' journey to success has been truly inspiring, and the vintage imagery from past teams have left a significant mark on me.

Have you noticed any trends in the types of Panthers/Stanley Cup tattoos fans are getting?

C.J.: I’ve seen Panther/Stanley Cup tattoos in many different styles, from Traditional, to Realism and everything in between. The biggest trend as of recently has to be embroidery-style tattoos. The embroidery style really compliments sports memorabilia tattoos, so it definitely makes sense for the occasion. When they are done correctly, they are absolutely amazing! It’s been pretty entertaining to see fans argue about which Florida Panthers logo is the best. In my own opinion, whichever style, as long as it’s a Florida Panthers logo, you can’t go wrong!

Natalia: I’ve noticed that many fans want to include elements like the Stanley Cup or the rat in their tattoos, alongside the panther. The rat is particularly a fan favorite!

What advice would you give to a fan who is considering getting a Stanley Cup tattoo?

C.J.: If you’re a fan considering a Stanley Cup Tattoo, do your research! First figure out what style tattoo you like, and if you want color, or black and grey. Once you figure that out, social media platforms are a great way to look at different artists and their portfolios. Find an artist that showcases the particular style that you are looking for. I think quality and professionalism are also important to look for when you’re in the market for a tattoo - so I would recommend looking for healed work on the artist’s page. After all, you want a piece that’s made to last. Last thing is to keep in mind that every artist works differently when it comes to policies, quotes, and schedules - but you can usually find that information on their profile/bio, or website. 

Natalia: If you're considering a Stanley Cup tattoo, I recommend doing some research to ensure the design accurately represents the win. If you want a custom design or wish to mix and match elements, I’m here to help bring your vision to life. Let’s create something unique that celebrates both your passion for the Panthers and your personal story.

From the Cup to the Leaping Cat to Viktor E. Ratt, fans have chosen several different designs to pay homage to the memorable 2023-24 season.

Of course, fans aren’t the only ones getting tattoos to commemorate the historic season.

Numerous players have also added some Panthers and Stanley Cup body art, many of them even going with matching designs.

“There wasn't a ton of thought process in the moment, but I always said the only tattoo I'll ever get is the Stanley Cup if I win it,” said Panthers forward Sam Bennett. “Me and Ekky (Aaron Ekblad) actually made a deal. I think it was sometime during the playoffs. We made a deal if we won, that we would both get Stanley Cup tattoos on our leg and we both did. I think it was after one of our late nights of celebrating that we got the tattoos done, and there's been a few guys on the team that have done it as well.”

Joining in on the fun, Aaron’s dad, David, and brother, Darien, were among player family members to get inked.

“Aaron had a tattoo artist, two of them actually, show up at his house. I want to say at 10 in the morning that they (tattoo artists) are supposed to show up,” said David. “Same time Goldie (Steve Goldstein) actually showed up to interview. Aaron and the boys had been out the night before. On about two hours of sleep, Aaron does the interview with Goldie, then the tattoo guys get going. My son was there, Darien, and Aaron, and we said, ‘Well, let's all get the same tattoos.’ So, we got all three of the same tattoos.”

For some, it’ll be their first and last tattoo, but if the Panthers go another run, anything could be in the cards.

“There was a bunch of guys,” said Darien. “Stoli (Anthony Stolarz) was there, Monty (Brandon Montour), Steve Lorentz, Josh Mahura and Sam Bennett came by and got one. Most of the guys got the same one, but I think Steve Lorentz actually got a larger one. He had it kind of supersized on him and Monty got one on his back. Monty has a lot of tattoos, so we had to kind of find a good place for it. Aaron picked the location for us, and we just followed his lead. It’s my first tattoo and it might be my last, too. It actually hurt it hurt quite a bit, but I wasn't showing it. If they repeat next year, I might add to it, but I’m not getting any news unrelated to this.”

In every championship there’s a little pain, but always memories that will last forever.

