Florida Panthers to Host Second Annual ‘Pink in the Rink’ Night Presented by Promise Fund of Florida & Baptist Health Cancer Care on Saturday, Oct. 21

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers announced today that the club will hold their second annual ‘Pink in the Rink’ night on Saturday, Oct. 21 in conjunction with the Promise Fund of Florida and Baptist Health Cancer Care when the Panthers host the Vancouver Canucks at 7 PM at Amerant Bank Arena. The evening will have three key focuses: raising awareness for early breast cancer detection strategies; honoring those who are currently battling the disease, as well as those who have overcome it; and highlighting the dedicated members of the local medical community who work tirelessly to improve the lives of others.

"Our second annual Pink in the Rink night aims to bring attention to and raise funds for a remarkable South Florida-based organization, the Promise Fund," said Florida Panthers General Manager Bill Zito. "If the crucial information that we share on this evening can save one life or encourage one more person to commit to life-saving care, it will be a success. We would like to invite survivors and all those who have been impacted by this terrible disease to join our cause and be with us on Oct. 21."

Designed by local contemporary artist Didi Contreres, the Panthers exclusive ‘Pink in the Rink’ night jerseys will be available for auction at FlaPanthers.givesmart.com beginning Oct. 19. All fans in the building on Oct. 21 will receive a pink rally towel courtesy of Baptist Health Cancer Care and a pink pumpkin basket courtesy of CITY Furniture upon egress.

“It is an honor for Baptist Health Cancer Care to collaborate with the Promise Fund of Florida for the second year in a row on the Florida Panthers' Pink in the Rink night to raise awareness for Breast Cancer and all those who have been affected by the disease,” said Michael Zinner, M.D., CEO and Executive Medical Director of Miami Cancer Institute and Baptist Health Cancer Care. “We are grateful to have amazing partners like the Panthers that amplify our efforts to help advance technology, research, and compassionate patient care.”

Pantherland and FLATeamShop.com will have an exclusive ‘pink’ merchandise collection as part of ‘Pink in the Rink’ night including hats, t-shirts, novelties and more.

U.S. Army veteran and Weston, Fla. Native, Sandra Ford will serve as the Panthers 'Heroes Among Us' honoree for the evening. Ford is a breast cancer survivor who served from 1979-1981 which included a deployment to Germany during the Cold War.

Since 2018, the Promise Fund of Florida has made incredible progress through its innovative Continuum of Care model that utilizes patient navigation and strategic partnerships to improve access to timely and high-quality healthcare care by helping uninsured and underinsured women overcome social determinants of health to obtain critical, early detection screenings and life-saving treatment for breast and cervical cancers. The goal is to eliminate unnecessary late-stage deaths from breast and cervical cancers.

Various ticketing options are available, with proceeds benefiting the mission of the Promise Fund of Florida. Elite and VIP ticket packages include a special pre-game reception at Amerant Bank Arena Chairman’s Club with featured guest speakers, food and beverages, auction items and networking. For more information on how to purchase Elite and VIP tickets, please click here.

General tickets provide options at various price points around Amerant Bank Arena with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Promise Fund. Visit FloridaPanthers.com/ThemeNights or click here to purchase.

Amerant Bank Arena will kick off the morning of Oct. 21 by hosting the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Broward Walk beginning at 8 AM. For more information, please click here.

About Promise Fund of Florida

Promise Fund of Florida, founded in 2018, helps women throughout South Florida overcome financial and cultural barriers to improve health equity and increase survivorship of breast and cervical cancers. The nonprofit organization promotes preventive care by focusing on patient-navigation resources, community awareness, policy changes, and innovative partnerships. Together, Promise Fund of Florida and its community partners have supported more than 22,000 women in navigating the complexities of the health care system to improve access to early detection screenings, education, diagnostics, and treatment.

About Baptist Health Cancer Care

Baptist Health Cancer Care is the largest cancer program in South Florida, providing local, out-of-state and international patients with the most advanced cancer care. With locations from the Florida Keys to the Palm Beaches, the program provides cancer patients access to a full array of innovative clinical trials, physicians dedicated to bringing discovery to the bedside, access to personalized cancer treatments and comprehensive patient support services – all delivered with unparalleled compassion. Baptist Health Cancer Care includes its state-of-the-art premier institutes, Baptist Health Miami Cancer Institute and Lynn Cancer Institute, with renowned subspecialized surgical oncologists, medical oncologists and radiation oncologists, and highly advanced technologies available to treat every common and rare cancer.

Baptist Health Cancer Care is part of Baptist Health, based in South Florida, providing care through a network of 12 hospitals as well as more than 150 outpatient facilities and physician practices, welcoming more than 1.5 million patients from around the world each year. Baptist Health Cancer Care is also Florida’s only member of the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Alliance, an alliance based on common standards of care and many shared clinical trials.

To learn more about Baptist Health Cancer Care, visit Baptisthealth.net/cancercare.

