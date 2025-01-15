Florida Panthers to Host Pride Night Presented by Stoli Vodka on Saturday, Jan. 18 vs. Anaheim Ducks  

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers announced today they will host their annual Pride Night presented by Stoli Vodka on Saturday, Jan. 18 when the Panthers host the Anaheim Ducks at 6 p.m. (ET) at Amerant Bank Arena.

Fans who are 21 years or older can purchase a special pregame mixology session package presented by Stoli Vodka for the night which includes one ticket to the game, three cocktails, a unique mixologist experience and a Panthers/Stoli Vodka beanie. Tickets are available here until supplies last.

Pride Night will include a special National Anthem performance by the Gay Men’s Chorus of South Florida. The Panthers will honor U.S. Navy Veteran Captain John Breast as their ‘Heroes Among Us’ honoree that night. John served 26 years in the U.S. Navy from Nov. 1986 to Nov. 2012 with deployments to the Persian Gulf, Arabian Gulf, Pacific and Atlantic Oceans and several combat zones including Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Afghanistan and Bosnia.

The Panthers Foundation will auction off exclusive Pride jerseys designed by local artist Lori Pratico at FlaPanthers.givesmart.com with proceeds benefiting local South Florida LGBTQ+ organizations.

Select Pride merchandise including T-shirts, hats, flags, pucks, tumblers and more can be purchased in Pantherland at Amerant Bank Arena, Pantherland at Baptist Health IcePlex and online at FLATeamShop.com.

Fans can purchase tickets to Pride Night by visiting FloridaPanthers.com/ThemeNights.

Catch your Florida Panthers in action this season! 2024-25 single game tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at SeatGeek.com or at Amerant Bank Arena Box Office (Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.). Fans can learn more about ticketing options and join the waitlist for future Florida Panthers Territory Memberships by visiting FloridaPanthers.com/tickets or by calling the PUCK line (954.835.PUCK).