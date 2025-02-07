Florida Panthers to Celebrate Black History Month Through Fourth Season of ‘Black Excellence Series’

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers announced today that in celebration of Black History Month, they have launched the fourth season of their ‘Celebration of Black Excellence’ Series presented by Amazon which recognizes South Florida community members going above and beyond.

From Black executives, owners to educators, producers and healthcare workers, the ‘Celebration of Black Excellence’ series recognizes individuals that were nominated by colleagues, friends, family and more for serving the South Florida community. Starting today, all of the honorees’ stories will be announced throughout the month at FloridaPanthers.com and on Panthers social media channels. The ‘Celebration of Black Excellence’ recognizes the invaluable contributions of Black leaders in South Florida amplifying their impact and inspiring future generations.

The Panthers will host their annual Black History Night presented by Amazon on Saturday, Feb. 8 when they host the Ottawa Senators at Amerant Bank Arena at 7 p.m. (ET). All Black Excellence honorees will be invited to be recognized and highlighted that night. Additionally, the Panthers will have a special drumline performance from The Sound Check Group on Feb. 8.

The evening will also include an exclusive merchandise collection at Pantherland and on FLATeamShop.com and the opportunity to bid on exclusive Black History Night jerseys designed by local Miami artist Mwanel Pierre-Louis through the Florida Panthers Foundation at FlaPanthers.givesmart.com. Mwanel is of Haitian descent and his work combines realism and abstraction in a narrative that draws from personal interactions and pop references.

For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit FloridaPanthers.com/ThemeNights.

