Panthers embrace legend of rat ahead of Cup Final against Oilers

SUNRISE, Fla. -- It has been almost 30 years since Scott Mellanby played the role of exterminator in a cramped and humid dressing room near downtown Miami.
Who knew killing a rat in a dank locker room back in 1995 would resonate -- and still be part of a hockey team’s identity -- all these years later?
The Florida Panthers open the Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS, CBC), and rubber rats remain in vogue among hockey fans in South Florida.
Though the Panthers do not sell actual rubber or plastic rats (more on that later), you can buy T-shirts, hats, and even large chains with a golden rat dangling from them.
“One of the members of our flight crew had earrings with rats on them the other day,” Florida coach Paul Maurice said. “It has permeated what we do here. Cats and rats, right? I think it’s awesome.”