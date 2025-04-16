Tkachuk hopes to be ready at start of Stanley Cup Playoffs for Panthers

Matthew Tkachuk hopes to return for the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

During an appearance on the “Up and Adams Show” with Kay Adams on Wednesday, the forward avoided saying definitively when he will return from the lower-body injury that has sidelined him since he played for the United States against Canada in the championship game of the 4 Nations Face-Off on Feb. 20.

But the 27-year-old said he is targeting his recovery plan to return for the start of the Eastern Conference First Round.

“I think I’d get in trouble if I said,” Tkachuk said when asked when he will play again. “I will say it’s been very good (the) last probably few days on the ice. I’ve really only been on the ice for a couple days with, like, legit skates, so I’m just trying to peak sometime around Game 1. So, [I’m] looking forward to it.”

Florida (47-31-4) lost 5-1 to Tampa Bay in its regular-season finale Tuesday. Tampa Bay (47-26-8) visits the New York Rangers for its last regular-season game on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, MSG, SN1).

The playoffs begin Saturday.

Tkachuk, who had 57 points (22 goals, 35 assists) in 52 games this season, missed the Panthers’ final 25 games. His return would be a boost in their bid to repeat as Stanley Cup champions.

Florida went 3-6-1 in its final 10 regular-season games and finished third in the Atlantic Division.

“It’s been crushing me the last little bit,” Tkachuk said. “I’ve been wanting to get out there so bad. I think the first couple games after that 4 Nations, you really want to be out there, but it’s probably good to try to get some rest and get recovered and everything.

“But for the last month and a little bit, I’ve just been itching so badly, so I can’t wait to get back out (there), whenever that day is, hopefully, very, very soon. So, I’m excited to get back.”

Tkachuk was injured during a 4 Nations game against Canada on Feb. 15 and did not play against Sweden on Feb. 17. He tried to play in the championship game three days later but was limited to 6:47 of ice time before sitting out the third period and overtime of the United States’ 3-2 loss to Canada.

Tkachuk skated with the Panthers for the first time after that on March 31 and has been making gradual progress since. Florida coach Paul Maurice said during an appearance Monday on WQAM’s “Joe Rose Show” in South Florida that more would be known about Tkachuk’s availability for the start of the playoffs by the end of the week.

“This week is a really important week for him,” Maurice said. “He’s not that far off. If he’s not [ready for Game 1], he’s very, very close. We’re not missing this by two weeks.”

