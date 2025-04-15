State Your Case: Panthers, Lightning heading into Stanley Cup Playoffs

Florida has been the hotbed of hockey the past five seasons.

In that time span, the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Florida Panthers have combined to win the Stanley Cup three times and one of them gone to the Stanley Cup Final each year.

They appear to be on a collision course to play in the Eastern Conference First Round this season, but first there is regular-season business to take care of.

They play for the last time this season at Amalie Arena on Tuesday (7:30 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, ESPN, SN360, TVAS). The Panthers (47-30-4) are locked into the No. 3 seed in the Atlantic Divison, while the Lightning (46-26-8) can still win the division, entering Tuesday four points behind the first-place Toronto Maple Leafs.

If the Maple Leafs get one total point in their two final games, the Lightning and Panthers will play each other in the playoffs for a second straight year, but the Lightning would have home-ice advantage this time around.

These behemoths have faced off in the postseason three times since 2021, when the Lightning eliminated the Panthers in six games of the opening round. Tampa Bay swept the 2022 Eastern Conference Second Round, and Florida won the 2024 first round in five games en route to its first Stanley Cup championship.

But that was in the past. Which is the better team heading into the 2025 playoffs? That is the question before senior writer Dan Rosen and staff writer Tracey Myers in the latest edition of State Your Case.

Myers: The Panthers are a machine, and I mean that in every way. First, full marks for where they are this season, but their performance is that much greater considering they're coming off two consecutive trips to the Stanley Cup Final. That's not a lot of rest time, but despite that, the Panthers have been strong all season and are playing great hockey entering the final week. I know the Atlantic Division title is out of reach, but it's no big deal. The Panthers are doing all the right things and look poised for another long playoff run.