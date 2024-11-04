Florida Panthers IceDen to Host Girls Tier II 14U 2025 USA Hockey National Championship

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – The Florida Panthers announced today that the Florida Panthers IceDen in Coral Springs, Fla., will serve as the host site for the Girls Tier II 14U Chipotle-USA Hockey National Championships from April 2-6, 2025.

USA Hockey has conducted the country’s ice hockey national championship tournaments since 1938, with teams from across the United States crowned champions at various levels. As part of USA Hockey-Chipotle National Championships, more than 7,500 players compete for American hockey top honors at youth, girls, high school, adult, sled and warrior classifications.

“We are thrilled to have been chosen as the host venue for the Girls Tier II 14U 2025 Chipotle-USA Hockey National Championship," said AJ Congero, General Manager of the Florida Panthers IceDen. "This event underscores our commitment to supporting and promoting youth hockey, especially for female players. We look forward to providing an exceptional experience for all participants and spectators."

For more information about the Girls Tier II 14U 2025 Chipotle-USA Hockey National Championship, including event details, please visit https://nationals.usahockey.com.

