Florida Panthers Head Equipment Manager Teddy Richards Named Equipment Manager for Team USA at 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – USA Hockey announced today that Florida Panthers Head Equipment Manager Teddy Richards will serve as equipment manager for Team USA at the 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off.

Richards will be the third member of the Florida Panthers on Team USA, joining President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Bill Zito, who is serving as assistant general manager, and Matthew Tkachuk. Aleksander Barkov (Finland) and Gustav Forsling (Sweden) will also be competing for their respective nations.

Richards, 41, is in his ninth season as head equipment manager for the Panthers. Prior to his experience in South Florida, Richards served as assistant equipment manager for the Pittsburgh Penguins from 2013-14 to 2015-16 and served on the equipment staff for Pittsburgh’s AHL affiliate, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, from 2002-03 to 2012-13. He won the Stanley Cup with Florida in 2023-24 and with Pittsburgh in 2015-16.

The 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off will take place from Feb. 12-20, 2025, at Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec and at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

The full rosters for the 4 Nations Face-Off will be unveiled across two live shows Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. At 2 p.m. (ET), the remaining players representing Finland and Sweden will be announced during a live show produced by NHL Network and made available globally. ESPN will also announce the remaining players representing Finland and Sweden during the 2 p.m. (ET) edition of SportsCenter. At 6:30 p.m. (ET), the balance of rosters for Canada and the United States will be announced during live pre-game shows on Sportsnet and TNT leading into doubleheaders on each network.

