Florida Panthers Foundation Awards $1 Million in Grants to South Florida Community

SUNRISE, Fla. – Throughout the 2022-23 season, the Florida Panthers Foundation committed $1 million in grants invested in the South Florida community and were awarded to local nonprofits supporting the four pillars of the Panthers Foundation. These grant recipients were welcomed and honored at the Feb. 20 pre-game reception prior to the Panthers match-up against the Ottawa Senators.

The Florida Panthers Foundation serves as the team's main charitable beneficiary and focuses on four pillars: growing the sport of youth hockey, children's health and education, veterans' affairs and raising awareness for the endangered Florida panther. Since the 2016-17 season, the Panthers Foundation has awarded over $7.5 million to the South Florida community through various grants and donations.

Under the pillar of children’s health and education, the Panthers Foundation awarded Helping Abused Neglected Disadvantaged Youth (HANDY), Inc. with a grant which went towards their LIFE Program which is designed for youth who do not qualify for independent living programs within foster care. The LIFE Program pairs youth with a life coach, who provides them with skills that assist with their development into adulthood. Youth are also enrolled in group activities that include tutoring, recreational activities, and service-learning projects. All elements of the program are free of charge.

Veterans' affairs are an integral part of the Panthers organization and Panthers Foundation. Last year, the Foundation awarded a grant to Showering Love with the funds being used to provide showers, clothing, food and other services to veterans and other individuals impacted by homelessness. The services are provided via buses set up at pop-up locations; volunteers providing hair services, meal sharing, and more all meet at the designated area to serve those in need.

The Panthers Foundation invests in raising awareness for its namesake, the endangered Florida panther by awarding organizations who support those efforts. Zoo Miami Foundation, Inc was one of the grant recipients this past year as funds from their grant will be used towards their educational curriculum for Fun Factory where participants focused on learning about the Florida panther and Florida panther conservation.

Under the growing the game and youth hockey pillar, the Panthers Foundation awarded American Special Hockey Association with a grant. As a longtime partner of the Panthers, the grant funds will be used for the ASHA All-Star Game which is a weekend-long event and features athletes from across the United States. Much like the NHL All-Star Game, this event features a skills competition, off-ice training, social and team building, outdoor activities, NHL player appearances, and a competition between the athletes. The All-Star Game is just one way the ASHA works to build community as they serve those with intellectual, developmental and physical disabilities through the sport of hockey.

Applications are now open for 2023-24 Florida Panthers Foundation Grant Program. For more information on how to apply, please visit PanthersFoundation.org.