Florida Panthers Continue 30th Anniversary Series with ‘2000’s Night’ on Thursday, March 7

SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers announced today they will continue their 30th Anniversary Series with ‘2000’s Night’ presented by SeatGeek on Thursday, March 7 when the Panthers host the Philadelphia Flyers at Amerant Bank Arena at 7 PM.

The Panthers will welcome back select alumni from the 2000’s including former Panthers Captain Bryan McCabe to drop the ceremonial puck along with Roberto Luongo, Stephen Weiss and Peter Worrell who will participate in the night’s celebrations.

Fans in attendance on March 7 can collect the second puck in the three-game 30th Anniversary Series puck collection. Pantherland will continue to sell authentic jerseys with the 30th Anniversary logo and fans will have the option to purchase the 30th patch and visit Section 124 to have it pressed onto a jersey. Additionally, there will be 2000’s-themed merchandise available for purchase on March 7.

Panthers players jerseys will have the 30th Anniversary patch during all three of the ‘Anniversary Series Decade Nights’ and this special game-worn set of 30th Anniversary patched jerseys will be sold at Inside the Boards at a to be announced date following the March 28 game.

Fans who purchase two Coca-Cola Zero Sugar beverages at any Amerant Bank Arena concession stand will receive a special Panthers Alumni Roberto Luongo pin. The Florida Panthers Foundation will continue to sell their limited-edition decade mystery pucks at FlaPanthers.givesmart.com.

Prior to the game, the Panthers will host the United by Hockey traveling museum in Lot C directly in front of Amerant Bank Arena on March 7 from 5-8 PM. The museum, curated by award winning museum designer Natalie Zanecchia, spotlights and celebrates hockey’s trailblazers, changemakers and business leaders spanning across multiple underrepresented and multicultural demographics.

Fans can celebrate 30 years of Panthers hockey by purchasing the 30th Anniversary Ticket Pack starting at $30 by visiting FloridaPanthers.com/SpecialTicketOffers to purchase.

