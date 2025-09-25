Florida Panthers Announce Youth & Adult Hockey Programs for 2025-26 Season

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers announced today their youth and adult hockey programs for fans of all ages to sign up for during the 2025-26 season.

The full list of programs include:

Try Hockey for Free Series: This series was recently launched as a new introductory hockey program for kids. Throughout the year the Panthers host events across the tri-county area for the local community members ages 5-14 to try ice hockey and ball hockey at no cost in a fun and pressure free environment. New participants to the sport have the opportunity to continue their journey through one of the Panthers introductory ice hockey or ball hockey programs (Learn To Play & Learn To Play Ball Hockey).

Learn To Play presented by LaCroix: After having over 1,000 participants last year, the Panthers have officially launched their 10th ‘Learn To Play’ season this year. Learn To Play is a 6-week introductory ice hockey program for boys and girls ages 5-9. All registrants must be first time ice hockey participants and have never been registered with USA hockey. The program is an affordable, safe and fun way for kids to participate in ice hockey and getting to keep the free equipment. Additionally, the club will relaunch their Girls Learn To Play sessions as they continue their efforts to grow girls and women's hockey by providing an exclusive space for girls to learn the game together.

Girls and Women Learn To Play: New for the 2025-26 season, the Panthers in conjunction with the NHL, NHLPA and Lucky Pucks will host ‘Girls and Women Learn To Play.’ This program is designed for girls and women ages 14 and older who have little to no ice hockey experience. Every participant will receive eight weeks of on-ice training with USA Hockey Certified Coaches and a free full set of custom fitted ice hockey equipment to utilize during the program and keep at its conclusion.

Adult Learn To Play: Returning for its seventh season the Panthers in conjunction with the NHL and NHLPA will host ‘Florida Panthers Adult Learn To Play.’ Adult Learn To Play is designed for men and women ages 18 and older who have little to no ice hockey experience. The goal of the program is to teach ice hockey to adults who may not have gotten the chance to play as adolescents. The club aims to assist each participant in beginning their hockey careers, first through Adult Learn To Play and then onto one of South Florida's many adult leagues at varying skill levels.

Learn To Play Ball Hockey presented by Joe Dimaggio Children's Hospital: Back for its second season, Learn To Play Ball Hockey is an introductory hockey program designed to provide new and affordable opportunities for families to join the local hockey community. Participants in Learn To Play Ball Hockey will develop the fundamental skills needed to play and succeed in the sport of hockey. Learn To Play Ball Hockey is designed for first-time ball/ice hockey players between the ages of 5-14. With a $50 registration fee all participants will receive their own stick and ball along with three weeks of age-appropriate instruction on all the fundamental skills of hockey (stickhandling, passing & shooting) from USA Hockey certified coaches.

Ball Hockey: Next Step Clinics: The Next Step Clinics are three-week programs that offer an opportunity for graduates of ‘Learn To Play Ball Hockey’ and seasoned hockey players a place to continue to improve upon their ball hockey skills and hockey knowledge. Sessions are available for players of all skill levels to sign up for with Beginner, Intermediate and Advanced sessions offered.

Ball Hockey: StreetCats Scrimmage Series: New this season, the ‘StreetCats Scrimmage Series’ is three weeks of recreational and non-competitive ball hockey gameplay designed for participants who have a strong interest in hockey and a desire to test and improve their skills in game situations. The program is welcome to all hockey players ages 7-14 who are either graduates of ‘Learn to Play Ball Hockey’, Next Step Clinics participants or active ice hockey players. With a $45 registration fee, participants will have the opportunity to play a series of exhibition ball hockey games against peers their own age and skill level.

