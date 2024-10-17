Florida Panthers Announce New Food and Beverage Locations at Amerant Bank Arena

SUNRISE, Fla. -- The Florida Panthers and Amerant Bank Arena today announced several new food and beverage locations to enhance the Upper Level fan experience at Amerant Bank Arena.

Located at Section 318, both Playa Bowls and Stoner’s Pizza, which serves New York style pizza and fresh baked cookies, are new additions to the Upper Level concourse. Playa Bowls offers fans a healthy food option with the option of acai, mango and coconut bowls topped with granola and fresh fruit. Playa Bowls uses ECO compostable bowls, spoons and lids to align with Amerant Bank Arena’s sustainability efforts of composting waste and minimizing the environmental footprint.

Amerant Bank Arena has added a variety of beverage locations on Upper Level including specialized bars including:

Section 326: Surfside - Surfside Iced Tea + Vodka and Surfside Lemonade + Vodka

Section 323: Yuengling, the oldest brewery in North America founded in 1829

Section 306: Conniption Gin

Section 305: The Original Southside, a canned Gin cocktail with a hint of lemon mint

Additionally, Castaway Coffee will become the official coffee of Amerant Bank Arena, Panthers IceDen, Baptist Health IcePlex and War Memorial Auditorium. Located at Section 128, Castaway Coffee serves lattes, hot chocolate, cold brew and more. Fans can look forward to purchasing the Castaway Coffee ‘Panthers Blend’ coffee bag at their location at Amerant Bank Arena or online with a portion of the proceeds benefiting The Alliance for Florida’s National Parks which is coming soon. These proceeds will go towards funds for the Florida panther research program within Big Cypress National Preserve aligning with one of the Florida Panthers Foundation’s pillars of raising awareness for the endangered panther.

Fans can find a variety of new concession items such as:

Section 119 - Chicken & Waffle Sandwich

Section 108 - Stanley’s Spud

Sections 130 & 319 - Chicken Wings (Lemon Pepper, Siracha Honey, Garlic Honey Siracha)

Sections 115 - Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup

Sections 115 & 307 - Appetizer Sampler (Fried Cauliflower, Brussel Sprouts and Jalapenos)

Section 121 & Upper Level outside Pantherland - Jeff’s Kettle Corn

Stay tuned for more additions coming soon including Lime Fresh Grill located at Section 127 which features locally sourced Mexican food all made in house.

For a full list of food and beverage options around Amerant Bank Arena, please visit FloridaPanthers.com/Concessions.

Catch your Florida Panthers in action this season! 2024-25 single game tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at SeatGeek.com or at Amerant Bank Arena Box Office (Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.). Fans can learn more about ticketing options and join the waitlist for future Florida Panthers Territory Memberships by visiting FloridaPanthers.com/tickets or by calling the PUCK line (954.835.PUCK).