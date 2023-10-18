News Feed

Florida Panthers Announce Multi-Year Extension with LaCroix

Sparkling Beverage Brand Becomes Home Jersey Patch Partner

The Florida Panthers are teaming up with LaCroix.

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers announced today a multi-year extension with LaCroix Sparkling Water as the first-ever home jersey patch partner beginning with the 2023-24 season.

The Panthers LaCroix home jersey patch will be featured on players’ upper right chest during all home games beginning with the Oct. 19 home opener against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Additionally, LaCroix is now the presenting partner of the Panthers ‘Learn To Play’ program, an introductory hockey program for children ages 5-9 at an affordable cost. Participants receive six weeks of on-ice training and a custom-fitted full set of hockey equipment to keep. LaCroix will have jersey and helmet patch included on the youth ‘Learn to Play’ equipment. For more information or to register, please visit FloridaPanthers.com/LearnToPlay.

"We are thrilled to extend and expand our partnership with a local company in Broward County as our home jersey partner. LaCroix has garnered national recognition as the bestselling sparkling water in the U.S. and continues to be a leader in their industry,” said Panthers President & CEO Matt Caldwell. “We are proud that LaCroix noticed the tremendous success and growth of our youth programming and decided to invest in the present and future of youth hockey in South Florida.”

As the ‘official sparkling water’ of the Florida Panthers and Amerant Bank Arena, fans can continue to purchase LaCroix at concession stands and bars throughout all games, concerts and events. LaCroix can also be purchased at Panthers IceDen in Coral Springs and the future Baptist Health IcePlex at FTL War Memorial.

