Florida Panthers Announce ‘Hockey Holidays’ Games, Offers and Events Throughout December

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers announced today their ‘Hockey Holidays’ games, offers, activations and events throughout the month of December for the holiday season.

The Panthers will host their ‘Hockey Holidays’ games on Dec. 20, Dec. 23, Dec. 28 and Dec. 30 at Amerant Bank Arena. All fans in attendance on Dec. 20 will receive Christmas crackers upon egress and the first 10,000 fans in attendance on Dec. 23 will receive a Santa hat courtesy of Amerant Bank. During both games, fans will have the opportunity to take photos with Santa Claus pregame and during the first intermission at Section 117 on Plaza Level.

On Dec. 20, the Coca-Cola holiday caravan will be located directly in front of Amerant Bank Arena below the staircase by the Club Lot for fans to enjoy. The holiday caravan includes a photo opportunity with Santa Claus, Coca Cola samples and holiday music.

Fans can enjoy a ‘Holiday Pop-Up Bar’ at the Coors Light Cold Zone during all four games featuring various cocktails such as: the Yule Mule, Santa's Sangria, Florida Frost, Naughty Cocoa & Nice Cocoa (alcohol-free).

Those who are still looking to purchase holiday gifts can purchase one of the Panthers ‘Holiday Hat Trick’ packages which includes receiving tickets for three upcoming Panthers games for just $75. This package is available while supplies last at FloridaPanthers.com/Offers.

FLA Team Shop will unveil a brand-new product each day during their ‘12 Days of Drops’ running through Dec. 13. Fans who shop at Pantherland at Baptist Health IcePlex in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday, Dec. 14 from 10 a.m. (ET) to 1 p.m. (ET) will have a chance to get a photo with Stanley Claws. Those who purchase a Panthers Santa hat at the Fort Lauderdale flagship store on Saturday, Dec. 21 will receive a free embroidery. Fans should visit FLATeamShop.com to browse holiday gifts, find out holiday store hours and more.

Baptist Health IcePlex in Fort Lauderdale will host several holiday themed public skating sessions coming up including:

Friday, Dec. 13 - ‘Grinchmas’- public skate on ice while watching ‘The Grinch’ on the videoboard starting at 7 p.m. (ET).

Saturday, Dec. 14 – Ugly Sweater Skate – Public skating sessions throughout the day at 11:15 a.m., 1 p.m., 3:15 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 15 - Family Movie Watch & Skate (Polar Express) - Public skating session between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. and watch Polar Express on the videoboard, hot chocolate pop-up bar and families are encouraged to wear pajamas

Friday, Dec. 20 – Winter Wonderland – Public skating session starting at 7 p.m. and fans encouraged to wear their winter white.

Sunday, Dec. 22 – Skate & Watch Party – Fans are encouraged to participate in public skating while watching the Panthers take on the Lightning in Tampa Bay at 5 p.m. (ET)

Special extended public skating hours throughout the holidays

Visit BaptistHealthIcePlex.com to register for any of these sessions.

Panthers IceDen in Coral Springs will have their ‘Winter Wonderland’ public skating from Dec. 23 through Jan. 5 which includes public skating to holiday music and a complimentary hot chocolate with candy cane for each skating registration. Additional holiday events at Panthers IceDen includes:

Band Night at the IceDen: Saturday, Dec. 21 from 7-9 p.m. (ET) - The Farm Boys will be performing. Registration is $16 to watch the band and admission to the public skating session is $26.

On Sunday, Jan. 4, Stanley C. Panther will participate in the 3:30- 6 p.m. (ET) Winter Wonderland public skating session

Please click here to view Winter Wonderland session schedule.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra returns to Amerant Bank Arena on Friday, Dec. 13 at 7:30 p.m. (ET) as part of their ‘Lost Christmas Eve Tour.’ Tickets are still available at SeatGeek.com or by visiting AmerantBankArena.com.

Catch your Florida Panthers in action this season! 2024-25 single game tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at SeatGeek.com or at Amerant Bank Arena Box Office (Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.). Fans can learn more about ticketing options and join the waitlist for future Florida Panthers Territory Memberships by visiting FloridaPanthers.com/tickets or by calling the PUCK line (954.835.PUCK).