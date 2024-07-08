Florida Panthers Announce Fifth Annual Summer Reading Tour 

SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers announced today that they will host their fifth annual summer reading tour with Broward County Library as part of their Summer Learning Program.

The South Florida community is encouraged to visit local libraries and enjoy books read by Panthers’ guests and personalities. Fans can learn more about Broward Public Libraries Summer Learning program by clicking here.

Full schedule is listed below:

Southwest Regional Library, Thursday, July 11, 12:30 pm-2:30 pm

Sunrise Dan Pearl Library, Monday, July 15, 12 pm-2 pm

Alvin Sherman Library, Wednesday, July 24, 11 am-1 pm

North Regional Library, Saturday, July 27, 1 pm-3 pm

West Regional Library, Saturday, August 3, 1 pm-3 pm

Panther Patrol will be on site with family-friendly games, giveaways, and appearances from Stanley C. Panther. Fans can visit FloridaPanthers.com/ReadingTour for more information on how to get started and engage on social media using @FlaPanthers & @FlaPanthersCARE.

Fans can still pick up their Florida Panthers library card at any of the 37 Broward County Library locations while supplies last. Broward County residents can visit a location to pick up a free library card or can replace their existing card with a new Panthers limited-edition card. For more information about the Florida Panthers Library Card and other Broward County Library programs, please visit Broward.org/Library.

Additionally, the Panthers announced a reading challenge for all current and future members of their Kids Club.

Participation in the reading challenge can happen at tour events or anywhere. Children are offered a choice of three goals to achieve: 20 books, 40 books, and 60 books. With each goal hit, the participant is entered into a raffle for a chance to win exciting prizes like Panthers-signed items and more. Reading logs and a printable certificate will be available to track books read. The program will run through Monday, Sept. 2.

