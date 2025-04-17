Florida Panthers Announce 2025 Stanley Cup Playoff Schedule for First Round vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

SUNRISE, Fla. – The National Hockey League announced today the dates and times for the Florida Panthers schedule for the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Panthers will open their first round series against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday, April 22 at 8:30 p.m. (ET) at Amalie Arena. Single game tickets and single game suites are still available at FloridaPanthers.com/Tickets or SeatGeek.com.

Game 1 – Tuesday, April 22 | Florida Panthers at Tampa Bay Lightning | 8:30 p.m. (ET) | Amalie Arena | Scripps Sports, PanthersPlus.TV, ESPN, SN360, TVAS 2

Game 2 – Thursday, April 24 | Florida Panthers at Tampa Bay Lightning | 6:30 p.m. (ET) | Amalie Arena | Scripps Sports, PanthersPlus.TV, TBS, truTV, Max, SN360, TVAS 2

Game 3 – Saturday, April 26 | Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning | 1 p.m. (ET) | Amerant Bank Arena | Scripps Sports, PanthersPlus.TV, TBS, truTV, Max, SN, TVAS

Game 4 – Monday, April 28 | Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning | Time TBD | Amerant Bank Arena | TV TBD

*Game 5 – Wednesday, April 30 | Florida Panthers at Tampa Bay Lightning | Time TBD | Amalie Arena | TV TBD

*Game 6 – Friday, May 2 | Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning | Time TBD | Amerant Bank Arena | TV TBD

*Game 7 – Sunday, May 4 | Florida Panthers at Tampa Bay Lightning | Time TBD | Amalie Arena | TV TBD

* If necessary

Florida Panthers playoff games can be heard across the Florida Panthers Radio Network on AM 560 Sports WQAM, FloridaPanthers.com, the NHL Mobile App, free Audacy App, SiriusXM satellite radio and channel 931 on the SiriusXM Mobile App. Stay tuned for the most up to date stations.

Fans can pick up 2025 Playoff Swag Bags at four CITY Furniture locations (Doral, Tamarac, Hollywood, Boca Raton) on Saturday, April 19 starting at 10 a.m. (ET) when each CITY Furniture location opens. Each swag bag contains a drawstring bag, tumbler and more and are available while supplies last. Additionally, one swag bag at each of the four locations has a golden ticket which grants the recipient an exclusive Panthers experience.

Fans can join the Cats in Fort Lauderdale for the ‘Panthers Playoffs Pub Crawl’ presented by Coors Light & Jameson on Saturday, April 19 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. The Crawl will visit three local bars: Con Murphy's, Blondies and Elbo Room. Each ticket is $20 and includes a bar crawl T-shirt with all proceeds benefiting the Florida Panthers Foundation. To purchase a ticket or for more information, please visit FloridaPanthers.com/CatsOnTap.

During Game 1, Panthers fans can head to Bru's Room in Pompano Beach for a watch party presented by Yuengling Flight with giveaways, games and more. Bru’s Room will have a projection screen and 55+ TVs for fans to watch the game. The Panthers will host a Game 2 watch party at Funky Buddha Brewery.

Fans in attendance for Game 3 at Amerant Bank Arena will receive an LED rally towel courtesy of Amerant Bank, and those in attendance for Game 4 will receive a white rally towel courtesy of CITY Furniture.

2025 Stanley Cup Playoff merchandise is available for purchase at FLATeamShop.com and Pantherland at Baptist Health IcePlex (Monday-Sunday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.). Fans are encouraged to wear red throughout the duration of the playoffs at Amerant Bank Arena.

For more information or to purchase single game tickets or single game suites, please visit FloridaPanthers.com/PlayoffCentral.

The Florida Panthers have clinched their sixth consecutive Stanley Cup Playoff berth! 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1 single game tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at SeatGeek.com or at Amerant Bank Arena Box Office (Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.). Fans interested in Season Ticket Memberships for the 2025-26 season are encouraged to join the waitlist by clicking here, visiting FloridaPanthers.com/tickets or by calling PUCK line (954.835.PUCK).