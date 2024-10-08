Florida Panthers Announce 2024-25 Territory Memberships Sold Out

SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers announced today they have sold out of 2024-25 Territory Memberships. A waiting list is now open and fans can join by clicking **here**. This is the first recorded time in franchise history that the club has sold out of available season ticket inventory.

“After a historic and exciting Championship season, we are thrilled to announce that our season tickets for the 2024-25 season are sold out thanks to our loyal and passionate South Florida fanbase,” said Panthers Chief Revenue Officer Shawn Thornton. “The energy and atmosphere of Amerant Bank Arena will continue to be electric this year and we can’t wait to deliver exceptional experiences for our members.”

Last year, the Panthers sold out lower-level Territory Memberships prior to the 2023-24 season. With this announcement, the organization has sold out the lower, club and upper-level season ticket available inventory for the 2024-25 season prior to opening night on Oct. 8 at Amerant Bank Arena.

The Panthers reserve a portion of ticket and suite inventory to ensure opportunities for single-game sales throughout the season. Fans can still purchase single game tickets, nightly suites and group tickets by visiting FloridaPanthers.com/Tickets.

Fans who are interested in Territory Memberships can join the waitlist by visiting FloridaPanthers.com/Waitlist.

Catch your Florida Panthers in action this season! 2024-25 single game tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at SeatGeek.com or at Amerant Bank Arena Box Office (Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.). Fans can learn more about ticketing options and join the waitlist for future Florida Panthers Territory Memberships by visiting FloridaPanthers.com/tickets or by calling the PUCK line (954.835.PUCK).