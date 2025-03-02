Florida Panthers Acquire Defenseman Seth Jones  

SUNRISE, Fla. – Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Bill Zito announced today that the club has acquired defenseman Seth Jones and the Chicago Blackhawks fourth-round selection in the 2026 NHL Draft in exchange for goaltender Spencer Knight and Florida’s conditional first-round selection in the 2026 NHL Draft.

“Seth is an elite veteran defenseman and a proven leader in our league,” said Zito. “He has been one of the most consistent players of the past decade serving as a reliable workhorse on both sides of the puck, and he will help our club continue to compete at the highest level."

“On behalf of the entire Florida Panthers organization, we would like to thank Spencer for his many contributions to our club and the South Florida community both on and off the ice,” said Zito. “He is a first-class individual and we wish him success in his young professional career.”

Jones, 30, has skated in 42 games with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2024-25, recording 27 points (7-20-27) pacing Chicago blueliners in goals, assists and points. He leads the Blackhawks in average time on ice per game (24:30), ranking third in blocked shots (83) and takeaways (18), and has served as an alternate captain for the Blackhawks since 2022-23.

The 6-foot-4, 213-pound native of Arlington, TX has amassed 432 points (97-335-432) over his 839-game NHL career between Chicago (2021-22 to 2024-25), the Columbus Blue Jackets (2015-16 to 2020-21) and Nashville Predators (2013-14 to 2015-16).

Since joining the NHL for the 2013-14 season, Jones’ 432 points rank 13th among NHL blueliners. He has averaged over 24 minutes of ice time per game in each of his last eight campaigns and has paced his teams’ blueliners in points in seven of the last eight campaigns. Jones has been an NHL All-Star five times (2022-23, 2019-20, 2018-19, 2017-18 and 2016-17) and was named to the NHL Second All-Star Team in 2017-18 after amassing a career-high 57 points (16-41-57) in 78 games.

The 12-season NHL veteran has appeared in 37 career Stanley Cup playoff games recording 24 points (5-19-24), owning the Blue Jackets records for goals (3) assists (6) and points (9) by a defenseman in one playoff year (2018-19).

Prior to his NHL career, Jones skated in one Western Hockey League (WHL) season (2012-13) with the Portland Winterhawks producing 56 points (14-42-56). He helped the Winterhawks capture the WHL championship and earned the Jim Piggott Trophy as the WHL’s Rookie of the Year, leading all league rookies in assists. He also skated in two seasons (2010-11 to 2011-12) with the United States National Team Development Program (NTDP), logging 26 points (5-21-26) over 48 total USHL games.

On the international stage, Jones has represented the United States at multiple tournaments, taking home gold medals at the 2013 IIHF U20 World Junior Championship and the U18 World Junior Championships in both 2011 and 2012. He was named best defenseman at the 2014 IIHF World Championship after leading tournament blueliners in assists (9) and points (2-9-11).

Jones was originally selected in the first round (fourth overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft by the Nashville Predators.

