Winter Classic in Miami 'huge game' for Rangers, Panthers

Teams to face off in outdoor spectacle with important points at stake

By Bill Price
@BillPriceNHL NHL.com Editor-in-Chief

MIAMI -- The 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic on Friday will be a spectacle under the night sky of South Florida.

There will be pink flamingos, pink umbrellas and a pink lifeguard stand on the field at loanDepot park, home of MLB’s Miami Marlins. There will also be a snow scene with a white lifeguard chair and a synthetic auxiliary rink to represent the winter part of the classic.

It will be sight to behold, especially with the roof and windows open.

But when the New York Rangers and Florida Panthers hit the ice for the first outdoor game in the state of Florida (8 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SNW, SNO, SNE, TVAS), each team’s eyes will be on shiniest object in Miami: two points in the standings.

And they are needed.

The Panthers (21-15-3), who have won the Stanley Cup the past two seasons and have been to the Stanley Cup Final three seasons in a row, enter Friday out of a Stanley Cup Playoff spot, one point behind the Buffalo Sabres for the second wild card from the Eastern Conference.

“Every game is big,” Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky said Thursday. “The League is so tight, everybody is competing for a playoff spot. And it's, yeah, we need points for sure.”

The Panthers have been without center and captain Aleksander Barkov (knee) as well as star forward Matthew Tkachuk (lower body) all season due to injury. They are 2-2-1 in their past five games, including a 3-2 overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday. Though Tkachuk practiced Thursday, he will not play Friday.

“We put ourselves in a little bit of hole,” Florida forward Brad Marchand said. “There is always adversity that comes with these games. Rarely are things perfect.”

The Rangers (19-18-5) are three points behind the Sabres and have the lowest points percentage (.512) in the East. They are on a three-game losing streak (0-2-1), including a 6-3 loss at the Washington Capitals on Wednesday.

The good news for the Rangers is that they are 5-0-0 in outdoor games, including 2-0-0 in the Winter Classic. This is the first time the Panthers will play outdoors.

New York defenseman Adam Fox said playing outdoors on a national stage against the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions could be just what his team needs.

“Maybe (a win) could help us get that ship going in the right direction,” Fox said. “There's only so many games before the (Olympic) break (Feb. 6-24), and obviously maybe the standings start to sort out a little bit and some teams have to make decisions on which direction they're looking to go.

“So I think it's a good opportunity for us to get going here a little bit and have a good finish before the break."

The Rangers’ biggest challenge has been scoring. They have been shut out eight times through 42 games and are 31st in the NHL with an average of 2.55 goals per game.

On Friday, they will be without center and captain J.T. Miller, who has been out since sustaining an upper-body injury on Dec. 20, and forwards Noah Laba (upper body) and Conor Sheary (lower body), who each was injured in the loss to the Capitals.

“It’s a new year, it’s the first game of the new year and we have lost three in a row,” New York goalie Igor Shesterkin said. “So for us, it will be a huge game.”

Huge in the standings and also crucial to each team going forward, said Rangers coach Mike Sullivan and Panthers coach Paul Maurice, who each pointed to special moments the teams have had here, like the family skates after practice Thursday and New Year’s Eve festivities.

“Events like these are a great opportunity for teams to embrace the camaraderie with a lot of activities and the events that take place off the ice,” Sullivan said. “And when you have those types of opportunities it can only help the camaraderie and what we are trying to build here.”

Maurice said it’s important for his players to find a balance between going all out to win a hockey game and enjoying the Winter Classic experience with their families.

“You get serious at 5 o'clock tomorrow. Prior to that, experience your teammates experiencing your family, the trainers, make sure that they're a part of it,” Maurice said. “So, we'll have them at the breakfast again tomorrow, and then at 5 o’clock it’s getting to the game.”

Maurice said the experience of playing in the Winter Classic and all that comes with it can only help a team, no matter the result Friday.

“Well, somebody's leaving here with a good feeling, somebody's not, so the team that's not going to will learn how to deal with it,” Maurice said. “We've had a few games we've had to deal with, but there is that bonding, right? There's that idea that you need to change the context to increase the bonding. If that makes sense. If you went to McDonald's every day with your team, there's no team bonding.

“These things are great. We felt going to Finland (last season for the 2024 Global Series) was a really important thing for us, and then we came back [and] two weeks later, lost six of seven but it didn't matter. The connections are made at these events.”

(Note for fans attending the game: There will be sensory bags provided by KultureCity courtesy of Ticketmaster available on the Promenade Level at the four Guest Experience kiosks located in Sections 6, 15, 27, and 34. Additionally, there will be a staffed Suites Concierge directly outside the sensory room with sensory bags available and on the Vista Level Guest Experience area located at Section 318.)

