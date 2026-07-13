Color of Hockey: Black Hockey Mommies forging lasting legacy

April Scott and Rochelle Popyon figured they would be one and done when they formed the Panthers, a youth hockey tournament team with a roster of all-Black players in 2022.

“We did it for our sons,” said Scott, who co-founded the Black Hockey Mommies Facebook page with Popyon in 2019. “And then we went to two years, and our kids were still doing it. And then we went to three years, and our kids had aged out.”

Nine tournaments and more than 100 players later, the Panthers are still going strong.

They’re celebrating their fifth anniversary by playing in the 18U AA division of the Vegas Summer Showdown that begins Thursday at City National Arena, the Vegas Golden Knights practice facility, and America First Center, the practice rink for Vegas’ American Hockey League affiliate in Henderson.

Scott and Popyon, Northern California friends, say the team has provided a bonding experience over the years for players from across North America who are often the only Black players or among the few minorities on their teams or in their leagues at home.