Color of Hockey: 'Bar is being raised' for Puerto Rico women

Any notion Sabrina Honeycutt had that the Puerto Rico Ice Hockey Association’s first national women’s program training camp was going to be an easy skate evaporated the moment she stepped onto the ice.

“Oh my gosh, I was shocked because when I heard ‘summer camp,’ I was like, ‘Oh, this is going be light work,’” said Honeycutt, a forward with Liberty University’s American Collegiate Hockey Association Division II women’s team in Lynchburg, Virginia. “It was skating 100 percent, like, for two hours, getting better.”

Coach Lee M.J. Elias put more than 30 players through the rigorous two-day camp at IceWorks Skating Complex in Aston Township, Pennsylvania, in June to assess the progress of PRIHA’s women’s program and gauge the level of talent in a Puerto Rican hockey pipeline that stretches across North America.

“I did about four hours of exit interviews with all the players, including the NCAA players, and I heard multiple times, ‘I wish I had come into the camp in more shape or in more preparation for the camp,’” Elias said. “That tells me that the bar is being raised. They could have easily said, ‘Oh, wow, this was tiring,’ or ‘This is too much.’ Instead, the comments were, ‘I’ve got to make sure I'm even in better shape next year for this camp.’ It just shows you how we're raising the bar each and every time we step on the ice.”