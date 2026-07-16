Florida Panthers Announce 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule

SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers announced today, in conjunction with the National Hockey League, their schedule for the 2026-27 regular season.

The Panthers will open the 2026-27 regular season with a four-game road trip against the 2026 Stanley Cup Champion Carolina Hurricanes (Sept. 29), San Jose Sharks (Oct. 1), Anaheim Ducks (Oct. 4) and Los Angeles Kings (Oct. 6).

The Cats then return to South Florida for their home opener on Saturday, Oct. 10 facing the Minnesota Wild at 6 p.m. (ET).

Fans can join the ’93 Society email club for first access to single game ticket presales by visiting FloridaPanthers.com/93Society. The single game ticket ‘93 Society presale begins on Aug. 12 at 10 a.m. (ET) while general public tickets will go on sale on Aug. 13 at 10 a.m. (ET) at SeatGeek.com. Fans can view the entire schedule by visiting FloridaPanthers.com/Schedule.

Don’t miss a minute of the Florida Panthers season-opening road trip. Tune in to Scripps Sports (WSFL: The Spot – South Florida 39, WHDT: The Spot – South Florida 9) or subscribe to PanthersPlus.tv for less than one dollar per game. Visit FloridaPanthers.com/HowToWatch for more information.

HOME SWEET HOME

Florida will play two consecutive five-game homestands this season, the first running Dec. 19-30 and the second from March 2-12. March will be the busiest month at Amerant Bank Arena with eight home games, followed by November and December with seven home games each.

The Panthers home schedule features 13 games on Saturdays, eight games on Thursdays, six games on Tuesdays, five games on Mondays, four games on Wednesdays and Fridays and two games on Sundays.

HOLIDAY SEASON

The Cats will host seven home games in December, including four holiday dates and matchups to close out the calendar year: Dec. 21 vs. St. Louis Blues, Dec. 26 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, Dec. 28 vs. Nashville Predators and Dec. 30 vs. Buffalo Sabres at Amerant Bank Arena.

MATINEE MATCHUPS

The Cats will host three afternoon matchups this upcoming season including, Wednesday, Dec. 19 vs. Calgary Flames (1 p.m.), Saturday, Jan. 2 vs. Montreal Canadiens (4 p.m.) and Monday, Feb. 1 vs. New York Islanders (1 p.m.).

Fans have more flexibility than ever when it comes to experiencing Panthers hockey at Amerant Bank Arena. The club offers a variety of ticket packages to fit every schedule, including Premier Plans which are 25-game plans built around the most popular home matchups and Half Season Memberships. For more information or to purchase, visit FloridaPanthers.com/Tickets. Additionally, the 2026–27 theme night calendar will be announced soon.

2026-27 Florida Panthers preseason tickets are on sale now! To score tickets for the Panthers matchups vs. the Carolina Hurricanes on Sept. 20 and vs. the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sept. 26, click here. For all the latest in Panthers news, concerts and events at Amerant Bank Arena & FTL War Memorial, sign up for '93 Society newsletter and receive information straight to your inbox. Visit FloridaPanthers.com or SeatGeek.com for all ticketing needs.