Panthers to celebrate 2026-27 home opener vs. Wild on Saturday, Oct. 10

Panthers have won each of their last seven home openers

2026 Home Opener_SOCIAL_16x9
By Jameson Olive
FloridaPanthers.com

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers will celebrate their 2026-27 home opener against the Minnesota Wild at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday, Oct. 10 at 6 p.m. ET.

The complete regular-season schedule will be announced by the NHL on Thursday at 1 p.m. ET.

The Panthers own an all-time record of 21-7-2-2 in their home openers, including wins in each of their last seven.

Trying to push that winning streak to eight games, the Panthers will face a tough test in the Wild.

After finishing third in the Central Division with a record of 46-24-12, Minnesota was eliminated in the second round of last year’s playoffs.

The Panthers, meanwhile, saw their quest for three straight Stanley Cups derailed by a staggering number of injuries.

With familiar faces on both sides of the ice, this home opener will also have a hint of Red, White and Blue to it.

Key players for the United States during its run to a gold medal at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 in February, Matthew and Brady Tkachuk will take the ice for the Panthers, while Matt Boldy and Quinn Hughes will suit up for the Wild.

Acquired in a blockbuster trade with the Ottawa Senators this summer, the home opener is also expected to mark Brady’s first regular-season game in Sunrise as a Panther.

Territory Memberships for the 2026-27 season are available now! Click here to learn more. For all the latest in Panthers news, concerts and events at Amerant Bank Arena & FTL War Memorial, sign up for '93 Society newsletter and receive information straight to your inbox. Visit FloridaPanthers.com or SeatGeek.com for all ticketing needs.

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