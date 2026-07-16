A Closer Look: Florida Panthers 2026-27 Schedule Breakdown

SUNRISE, Fla. – Grab a pen and start marking your calendar.

Looking to bounce back from an injury-plagued season, the 2024 and 2025 Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers released their schedule for the 2026-27 campaign on Thursday.

From emotional reunions to an abundance of battles between bitter rivals, there’s no shortage of must-see action.

While you can find the full schedule here, continue reading below to see what sticks out.

STUDIO 84

Who’s down for some extra hockey? After trimming down the preseason to just four games, the NHL is set to officially launch its new 84-game regular season. With this change, it means the Panthers will face each team within their own Atlantic Division four times, every other team in the Eastern Conference three times, and each club from the Western Conference twice. This updated schedule also means the Panthers will enjoy one extra game at Amerant Bank Arena, giving them a total of 42 games in Sunrise.

A BANNER NIGHT

Kicking off an opening-night tripleheader broadcast on ESPN, the Panthers will clash with the defending Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center on Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 5 p.m. ET. After winning the Stanley Cup in 2024 and 2025, the shoe will now be on the other foot as the Panthers watch the Hurricanes raise their own championship banner prior to puck drop. There’s clearly no love lost between these two Eastern Conference juggernauts, as the Panthers eliminated the Hurricanes from the playoffs in 2023 and 2025. Safe to say, this game will make sure the season starts with a bang.

ROAD WARRIORS

After their battle with the Hurricanes on opening night, the Panthers will continue their season-opening road trip with a long flight out west to face the San Jose Sharks (Oct. 1), Anaheim Ducks (Oct. 4) and Los Angeles Kings (Oct. 6). Always bringing their A-game even when they’re away from home, the Panthers own the league’s second-ranked penalty kill (82.9%) on the road over the past three seasons.

HOME OPENER

The Panthers will open up their 42-game home schedule against the Minnesota Wild on Oct. 10 at Amerant Bank Arena. The latest home opener among all 32 NHL teams, this game is expected to mark the home debut for several new Panthers, including star forward Brady Tkachuk. The Panthers own an all-time record of 21-7-2-2 in their home openers, including wins in each of their last seven.

STANLEY CUP REMATCH

You can almost taste the champagne when these two teams get together. The lone chance for fans to bathe in the nostalgia of back-to-back Stanley Cups in Sunrise, the Panthers will host the Edmonton Oilers at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. ET. After defeating the Oilers in an historic seven-game series to win their first-ever Stanley Cup in 2024, the Panthers needed only six games to come out on top in their historic championship rematch in 2025. Both times, the Panthers hoisted Lord Stanley on home ice.