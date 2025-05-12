Montoya helping expand Stars fanbase, passion for hockey, throughout Texas

The Dallas Stars are two wins from the Western Conference Final, buoyed by the otherworldly performance in the Stanley Cup Playoffs from forward Mikko Rantanen.

Al Montoya is invested in every shift, and for good reason: He is Stars vice president of cultural growth and strategy.

But at a time when it's difficult to focus on anything besides the all-consuming playoff series against the Winnipeg Jets, Montoya must maintain a constant awareness of two questions that have nothing to do with stopping Jets forward Kyle Connor.

How large, diverse and engaged are the groups of people arriving to American Airlines Center for every game?

What is happening in the larger Texas hockey community?

That explains why, on Thursday, while the Stars are getting ready to play Game 5 of their Western Conference Second Round series against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Montoya will be in Dallas for the ribbon-cutting ceremony of a gym refurbishment at the Grauwyler Recreation Center through the team's Future Stars program.

Game 4 of the series will be at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Tuesday (8 p.m ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC). The Stars lead the best-of-7 series 2-1.

Chances to win the Stanley Cup are rare. Opportunities to help people fall in love with hockey are available daily, and worth pursuing with the same passion and commitment Pete DeBoer brings as Stars coach.

"It's a testament to why I'm still in the game," Montoya told NHL.com. "I love my upbringing. I love the game. I will continue to give back to it. As a member of USA Hockey Congress, I'm all in."

It's fitting that Montoya is working to grow the game in Texas amid a playoff matchup between top United States-born goaltenders Connor Hellebuyck of the Jets and Jake Oettinger of the Stars. The 40-year-old occupies a unique place in hockey history as the starting goaltender for the first U.S. team to win gold at the IIHF World Junior Championship, in 2004.

Montoya became the first Cuban-American in the NHL and played nine seasons with the Phoenix Coyotes, New York Islanders, Jets, Florida Panthers, Montreal Canadiens and Edmonton Oilers before retiring in 2019. His journey, on and off the ice, is crucial context in understanding why he's so effective in his front-office role.