Montoya helping expand Stars fanbase, passion for hockey, throughout Texas

By Jon Paul Morosi
NHL.com International Special Correspondent

The Dallas Stars are two wins from the Western Conference Final, buoyed by the otherworldly performance in the Stanley Cup Playoffs from forward Mikko Rantanen.

Al Montoya is invested in every shift, and for good reason: He is Stars vice president of cultural growth and strategy.

But at a time when it's difficult to focus on anything besides the all-consuming playoff series against the Winnipeg Jets, Montoya must maintain a constant awareness of two questions that have nothing to do with stopping Jets forward Kyle Connor.

How large, diverse and engaged are the groups of people arriving to American Airlines Center for every game?

What is happening in the larger Texas hockey community?

That explains why, on Thursday, while the Stars are getting ready to play Game 5 of their Western Conference Second Round series against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Montoya will be in Dallas for the ribbon-cutting ceremony of a gym refurbishment at the Grauwyler Recreation Center through the team's Future Stars program.

Game 4 of the series will be at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Tuesday (8 p.m ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC). The Stars lead the best-of-7 series 2-1.

Chances to win the Stanley Cup are rare. Opportunities to help people fall in love with hockey are available daily, and worth pursuing with the same passion and commitment Pete DeBoer brings as Stars coach.

"It's a testament to why I'm still in the game," Montoya told NHL.com. "I love my upbringing. I love the game. I will continue to give back to it. As a member of USA Hockey Congress, I'm all in."

It's fitting that Montoya is working to grow the game in Texas amid a playoff matchup between top United States-born goaltenders Connor Hellebuyck of the Jets and Jake Oettinger of the Stars. The 40-year-old occupies a unique place in hockey history as the starting goaltender for the first U.S. team to win gold at the IIHF World Junior Championship, in 2004.

Montoya became the first Cuban-American in the NHL and played nine seasons with the Phoenix Coyotes, New York Islanders, Jets, Florida Panthers, Montreal Canadiens and Edmonton Oilers before retiring in 2019. His journey, on and off the ice, is crucial context in understanding why he's so effective in his front-office role.

Photo 4 Al Montoya Clinic

© JP López - RGV Roller

Dr. Irene Silva raised Al and his three brothers as a single mother while working as a physician in the Chicago area. Silva, who fled Cuba as a child with her parents, retired last year after more than 40 years as an internal medicine physician.

"I couldn't have a bigger support system [than her], even now, trying to support my kids," Montoya said. "I compare myself to how my mom did it. Until the day I retired, still today, she's my biggest fan.

"Being able to represent these teams, being able to put these jerseys on, being able to represent the country that gave us our freedom, I think about my grandparents who came here as refugees to give us this American dream. ... That's what I played for. That's what I try to instill in my kids."

Montoya has a vivid recollection of the 2004 NHL Draft, when the New York Rangers selected him with the No. 6 pick.

"I field a couple interviews, I turn around, and there's my mother surrounded by 20 reporters, asking her about what it's like being a Cuban immigrant and having a son come up in a sport where there's not many people [like him]," Montoya said. "Witnessing her take that [opportunity] was one of the coolest moments that I got to be part of.

"When they play the national anthem, I'd stand on the blue line. After you win an international game, they raise the flag. The first thoughts that run through my mind are my grandparents who left everything behind for me, my brothers and my mother.

"That was my why."

Since retiring as a player, Montoya has found new why's as a husband, father, Dallas Stars Elite youth hockey coach, and Stars executive. He's excited by the growth of women's hockey, youth hockey, and overall participation numbers of players from diverse backgrounds.

Montoya likes to say, "The best hockey player hasn't been born yet." Thanks to the support of Stars owner Tom Gaglardi and president/chief executive officer Brad Alberts, there's a chance that player will be born in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

"Believe it or not, there's not many hockey players on the business side in the NHL," Montoya said. "We're scattered throughout the League. Being able to connect on that front [is important], and then the intentionality this team had to hire me, where our views aligned, hiring someone from a Spanish-speaking background, understanding the culture that represents a large percentage of the population of the United States of America.

Al Montoya image 1

© Al Montoya

"When you're at the American Airlines Center and you have families coming up to you, speaking in Spanish, it puts a smile on my face."

USA Hockey showed its faith in the area by playing the 2025 IIHF Under-18 Men's World Championship in Frisco and Allen, Texas, from April 23-May 3. The U.S. won the bronze medal thanks in part to contributions from Stars Elite alums defenseman Blake Fiddler and forward Cullen Potter. Each of them are considered top prospects for the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft.

"When I grew up, the traditional markets were the ones that ran hockey," Montoya said. "It would be Michigan, Minnesota, Boston, Chicago. Today, the way USA Hockey has structured their programs and built hockey, the Hockey is for Everyone mentality, you're seeing non-traditional markets having success. It's not only at the youth level; it's at the NHL level as well.

"To see kids come through the programs is a testament to the people who run the [youth hockey] organizations, to where these kids start at our StarCenter. We have eight facilities, 16 sheets, another one coming within the year. We're really able to have our hand on the pulse and provide that next-step programming.

"To see kids that started in those programs and worked themselves all the way to the U.S. team, it's unbelievable. It's a full-circle moment for us in this organization."

