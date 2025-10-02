Florida Panthers Kick Off 13th Season of ‘Heroes Among Us’ Program with BioStem Technologies as New Presenting Partner

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers announced today that they will celebrate the 13th season of the ‘Heroes Among Us’ program throughout the 2025-26 season with Pompano Beach-based BioStem Technologies Inc. as the new presenting partner. The club will continue the special tradition of introducing and highlighting veterans during all home games.

“This program continues to be one of the most impactful moments of our games as we honor the incredible stories of local veterans and recognize their service and sacrifice to our country,” said VP of Panthers Foundation & Community Relations John Colombo. “It’s an honor to give our fans and community the opportunity to thank and appreciate these heroes on a nightly basis.”

The ‘Heroes Among Us’ program honors one military hero at every home game with a national anthem dedication and scoreboard video highlighting their story. Since its creation in 2013, the 'Heroes Among Us' program has honored more than 500 local veterans and active-duty service members at Panthers home games, including more than 125 WWII veterans, 50 Vietnam War veterans, 20 Korean War veterans and others.

The South Florida community can nominate a member of the military by visiting FloridaPanthers.com/HeroesAmongUs.

Additionally, the Panthers will continue the ‘Seats for Service’ initiative in partnership with BioStem. Fans can nominate an individual to receive four tickets to a Panthers game at Amerant Bank Arena, one parking pass and $50 food and beverage credit. This initiative aims to create a memorable experience for the honorees and their families at Panthers games. Fans can nominate someone by clicking here.

“As one of the MedTech industry anchors in South Florida, BioStem is proud to expand our partnership with the Florida Panthers as the sponsor of the ‘Heroes Among Us’ program to recognize and honor those whose military contributions have made a lasting difference to our country," said Jason Matuszewski, Chairman and CEO of BioStem Technologies. “This sponsorship is an extension of our ongoing recognition of the sacrifices that our military members make, personified by our co-founder, Andrew Van Vurst, who is a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.”

One of the four core pillars of the Florida Panthers Foundation is veterans' affairs. The Panthers are dedicated to supporting organizations that provide critical resources and services to active duty and retired military members. For more information on the Panthers Foundation, please visit PanthersFoundation.org.

