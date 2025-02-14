Black Excellence: Standouts in Education & Public Service

By Florida Panthers
@FlaPanthers

The Florida Panthers celebrate the fourth season of their ‘Celebration of Black Excellence’ Series presented by Amazon which recognizes South Florida community members going above and beyond.

From Black executives, owners to educators, producers and healthcare workers, the ‘Celebration of Black Excellence’ series recognizes individuals that were nominated by colleagues, friends, family and more for serving the South Florida community.

The Celebration of Black Excellence recognizes the invaluable contributions of Black leaders in South Florida amplifying their impact and inspiring future generations.

Last week, the Panthers highlighted standouts in nonprofits.

In week two, the Panthers are proud to highlight six standouts in education and public service.

CEO/General Manager - Broward County Transportation Department

Coree Cuff Lonergan joined Broward County in February 2023 as the Chief Executive Officer/General Manager of the Transportation Department where she leads a team of more than 1,300 transportation employees, serving the needs of 2.1 million Broward County residents through dedicated bus routes, community service shuttles and Paratransit. The Department now includes seven Divisions: Administration, Operations, Service and Strategic Planning, Capital Programs, Rail, Paratransit and Fleet Services. Broward County Transit (BCT) is the second largest transit system in the State of Florida providing more than 24 million rides annually. BCT’s Fixed-Route and Express Bus fleet consists of 415 buses and the Paratransit service called “TOPS” consists of 354 propane fueled vehicles. BCT also manages the Community Shuttle Program which provides supplementary transit service in 18 municipalities with a fleet of 94 vehicles. The Transportation Surtax provides full funding for the Community Shuttle program for all operating and capital expenses. Coree joined Broward County from Metro in Washington, DC. and has worked for three Fortune 500 companies, CSX, Exelon Energy and Fluor Daniel, holding management and executive leadership positions. In addition to these private sector assignments, Coree has worked for the fifth largest public transportation company in the United States, the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA), in Philadelphia, PA. In her various roles, Coree has led large, multidisciplinary, high performing teams and believes that customers and employees should be at the center of every decision.

Executive Director – After – School All Stars South Florida

Sean Prospect is the Executive Director of After-School All-Stars of South Florida (SFASAS) and the Florida International University After-School All-Stars Program. He has been a part of the organization for two decades, leading it as its Executive Director for over half that time, and helping to create the partnership with FIU in 2014. SFASAS positively impacts thousands of students & families in Miami-Dade and Broward County each day. With his passion for helping others in need, Sean has dedicated his time to serving underprivileged children in the South Florida chapter by obtaining millions in grants and creating numerous programs for children. He strives to make his community a better and safer place by providing services to school-aged children during non-school hours. The emphasis of these programs has always been to bridge the opportunity gap when it comes to comprehensive academic, enrichment, career exploration and physical fitness activities in safe and comforting environment. These school-based programs, which occur primarily at the middle and high school level, have provided externally evaluated innovative, research-based activities to advance the lives and increase the successes of our students in school and in life. Sean holds a Bachelor's degree in Exercise Science and a Master's Degree in Sports Management, both from Florida International University. Sean is married and has two daughters. When he is away from work, he loves being active and enjoys spending time with his children reading, cooking, and just being a dad.

Commissioner – Broward County

Alexandra P. Davis currently serves as the Broward County Commissioner for District 7. Prior to that, she was elected Vice Mayor of the City of Miramar and worked on numerous initiatives whilst in office such as created a Youth Apprenticeship program, proposed the Police Social Worker position to be embedded in the Police Department; the first such position in the State, proposed and implemented the Safe House program within the Fire Department for domestic violence and human trafficked victims, created the Afro Caribbean Festival during Black History Month and proposed the city's first Dog Park and Skate Park. Commissioner Davis was born in England and raised in Jamaica where she attended the University of the West Indies (UWI) obtaining her BSc. Degree at their Mona campus. She is the mother of one son, Dr. Chevone Davis-Raglan, PharmD, whom she raised as a single parent. She has spent most of her life in public service having worked for the Ministry of Agriculture in Kingston, Jamaica; The Capital Taxes Office in London, England; and Miami-Dade County. In keeping with her heritage, she created a non-profit organization called Caribefest, Inc. in 2003 to foster diversity, tolerance and unity in the Miramar community. Commissioner Davis is an educator who taught at Perry Middle and Somerset Academy as well as a business owner of a non-profit called Caribbean American Teachers Assoc of Florida. She has received many accolades including Legacy Magazine's 50 Most Powerful and Influential Business Leaders in South Florida. Jamaica Consul General’s Jamaica 50 Luminous Award. One of the South Florida’s 100 Most Accomplished Caribbean Americans by ICABA and One of South Florida’s Top Educators by Legacy Magazine.

Executive Director – Florida Early Learning Corps

Chanelle Pough is the Executive Director of the Florida Early Learning Corps (FELC), an early literacy intervention model that drives the nation's most extensive tutoring program for Pre-K students. As the Executive Director, Chanelle leads an initiative that addresses the alarming statistic that 50% of Florida students start kindergarten behind grade level. FELC has ensured that nearly 90% of the students participating in their programs meet or exceed kindergarten readiness targets. Her strategic vision and leadership have been pivotal in serving over 150 tutors and 100 public and private partner Voluntary Pre-Kindergarten sitesthat are predominantly located in historically marginalized communities across the state. Under her leadership, FELC has received significant investments to expand its reach and impact, ensuring all Florida preschoolers are ready for kindergarten on day one. Before her tenure at FELC, Chanelle held key leadership positions at Breakthrough Miami and The Children's Movement of Florida. Chanelle’s academic achievements complement her extensive experience. She holds a Master of Public Policy from the University of Minnesota and a Bachelor of Science in Sociology from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Chanelle lives in Pembroke Pines with her husband and their pre-school-aged daughter.

Department Chair, Graduate Business – Excelsior University

Dr. Santarvis Brown currently serves as the Graduate Business Department Chair at Excelsior University and holds prestigious teaching appointments at Cornell University, Dickerson-Green Theological Seminary, Florida International University, and the University of Virginia in Charlottesville. Alongside his academic roles, he serves as the Pastor of Greater Mt. Pleasant AME Church in Hollywood, Florida. His commitment to community service is reflected in his involvement with numerous boards, including the Miami-Dade County Community Action Agency and Human Services Board, Miami Children's Initiative, Minority Freedom Community Fund Board, and the Centre for Child and Family Enrichment Boards. Dr. Brown's contributions have garnered widespread recognition, including accolades such as being named one of the Top 100 Global Leaders in Education, receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award from President Biden, and being honored as an Innovator and Change Maker in Education. His academic achievements include doctorates in educational administration and business administration, alongside a Juris Doctorate. Dr. Brown takes pride in his lifelong memberships in Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Incorporated, King James #15 Masonic Lodge, and the 100 Black Men.

Deputy County Administrator – Broward County

Dr. Kimm Campbell currently serves as Deputy County Administrator for Broward County and is part of the Administration team which rolls up to County Administrator Monica Cepero. In August 2022, Dr. Campbell was promoted to Deputy County Administrator for Broward County, having previously served as an Assistant County Administrator since 2019. In her current role, she oversees 11 County departments, including the Cultural Division, Finance and Administration Department, Human Services Department, Office of Management and Budget, Parks and Recreation Division, and Visit Lauderdale. Furthermore, in her leadership role, she serves as the liaison between Broward County and the Supervisor of Elections, the Public Defender's Office, and the State Attorney's Office. Dr. Campbell has provided leadership for the development of major initiatives in Broward County including Civil Citation and Predisposition Services, the Broward County Dismantling Racism Initiative, and the Race Equity in Child Welfare Taskforce. Her research interests include examining the impact of public systems on marginalized communities of color and diversity, equity, and inclusion practices in local government settings. She was recognized by Legacy Magazine as one of 25 Most Influential & Prominent Black Women in Business and Industry in 2017 and was the 2019 recipient of the Urban League Margaret Roach Humanitarian Award.

Head Coach – Miami Northwestern Senior High School Football Team

Teddy Bridgewater Jr. serves as the head football coach for his alma mater, Miami Northwestern Senior High. He is also an American football quarterback who began his career in college football with the University of Louisville. His spectacular college performance led his team to winning the 2013 Sugar Bowl, and him being selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft. Teddy’s rookie season showed promise, however, his career faced a major setback in 2016 when he suffered a devastating knee injury during practice. This sidelined him for the 2016 season and more than half of the 2017 season. He then signed with the New York Jets in 2018 but was traded to the New Orleans Saints, where he served as a backup to Drew Brees. His performance with the Saints revitalized his career, leading to starting roles with the Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, and Miami Dolphins. Throughout his career, Teddy has been praised for his perseverance, composure under pressure, and commitment to giving back to his community, particularly his hometown of Miami. In 2023-2024, he then signed to the Detroit community and decided to retire his career at the end of the season. After concluding his NFL career, he made the decision to step up as the head coach of Miami Northwestern's football team. This further exemplifies his commitment to giving back and nurturing the next generation in the place that shaped him. Coming from a 4-6 2023-2024 football season, his dedication to the kids, led them to a 11-2 season, and becoming the 2024 FHSAA 3A State Champions since 2019. After feeling like completing the unthinkable only in his first year of coaching, Teddy decided to come back out of retirement and go back to the NFL. Just days later after winning the state championship, he re-signed with the Detroit Lions mid-December, with hopes of making a Super Bowl LIX run, but will return to coaching with Miami Northwestern in the off-season. Teddy Bridgewater has been a vital force in his inner-city community, consistently inspiring boys and girls to strive for their very best. His commitment is evident through his numerous community efforts, including annual football camps, Toy giveaways, and support for underprivileged families during natural disasters. Teddy has also been a staunch advocate for breast cancer awareness, standing alongside his mother, a breast cancer survivor, to raise awareness and support. His contributions extend to the renovation of the park where he played little league, demonstrating his dedication to improving the community's facilities. At such a young age Teddy Bridgewater has accomplished so much, and still has a lot more to offer to the community and continue to teach and lead the youth.

