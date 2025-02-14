Black Excellence: Standouts in Education & Public Service

Head Coach – Miami Northwestern Senior High School Football Team​

Teddy Bridgewater Jr. serves as the head football coach for his alma mater, Miami Northwestern Senior High. He is also an American football quarterback who began his career in college football with the University of Louisville. His spectacular college performance led his team to winning the 2013 Sugar Bowl, and him being selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft. Teddy’s rookie season showed promise, however, his career faced a major setback in 2016 when he suffered a devastating knee injury during practice. This sidelined him for the 2016 season and more than half of the 2017 season. He then signed with the New York Jets in 2018 but was traded to the New Orleans Saints, where he served as a backup to Drew Brees. His performance with the Saints revitalized his career, leading to starting roles with the Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, and Miami Dolphins. Throughout his career, Teddy has been praised for his perseverance, composure under pressure, and commitment to giving back to his community, particularly his hometown of Miami. In 2023-2024, he then signed to the Detroit community and decided to retire his career at the end of the season. After concluding his NFL career, he made the decision to step up as the head coach of Miami Northwestern's football team. This further exemplifies his commitment to giving back and nurturing the next generation in the place that shaped him. Coming from a 4-6 2023-2024 football season, his dedication to the kids, led them to a 11-2 season, and becoming the 2024 FHSAA 3A State Champions since 2019. After feeling like completing the unthinkable only in his first year of coaching, Teddy decided to come back out of retirement and go back to the NFL. Just days later after winning the state championship, he re-signed with the Detroit Lions mid-December, with hopes of making a Super Bowl LIX run, but will return to coaching with Miami Northwestern in the off-season. Teddy Bridgewater has been a vital force in his inner-city community, consistently inspiring boys and girls to strive for their very best. His commitment is evident through his numerous community efforts, including annual football camps, Toy giveaways, and support for underprivileged families during natural disasters. Teddy has also been a staunch advocate for breast cancer awareness, standing alongside his mother, a breast cancer survivor, to raise awareness and support. His contributions extend to the renovation of the park where he played little league, demonstrating his dedication to improving the community's facilities. At such a young age Teddy Bridgewater has accomplished so much, and still has a lot more to offer to the community and continue to teach and lead the youth.