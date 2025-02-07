Black Excellence: Standouts in Nonprofits


The Florida Panthers celebrate the fourth season of their ‘Celebration of Black Excellence’ Series presented by Amazon which recognizes South Florida community members going above and beyond.

From Black executives, owners to educators, producers and healthcare workers, the ‘Celebration of Black Excellence’ series recognizes individuals that were nominated by colleagues, friends, family and more for serving the South Florida community.

The Celebration of Black Excellence recognizes the invaluable contributions of Black leaders in South Florida amplifying their impact and inspiring future generations.

This week, the Panthers are proud to highlight six standouts in nonprofits.



Senior Director of Marketing, Communications, & Community Engagement - Boys and Girls Club of Broward County (BGCBC)

Nicole Chaplin serves as the Senior Director of Marketing, Communications, and Community Engagement at Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County (BGCBC), one of the premier youth development organizations dedicated to positively shaping the lives of young people. In her role, Nicole is committed to elevating BGCBC's mission and ensuring its message reaches the community, empowering the next generation through education, advocacy, and service. Nicole oversees the branding and marketing strategies for all 15 BGCBC clubs across Broward County, which together serve over 2,000 youth daily. A dynamic public speaker, Nicole brings her passion for inspiring change to audiences of all sizes, from intimate retreats to large-scale conferences. She is known for blending marketing insights with a focus on health and wellness, advocating for holistic growth in both professional and personal spheres. In addition to her professional achievements, Nicole is a fitness enthusiast. Her dedication to fitness and well-being earned her recognition as a "Leading Lady" by Essence Magazine and Lincoln Motor Company, celebrating her as an outstanding role model in the field. Nicole attributes her success to her strong faith, commitment to giving back, and her positive outlook on life. A proud alumna of the University of Miami (FL), she values her family, her Jamaican heritage, and the joy of being a devoted mother to her son.



CEO – The Sound Check Foundation

Dr. Sheldon McLean is a dynamic leader at the intersection of culture building, people connecting, and dynamic solutions creation. With a background in education, the arts and community development, he serves as the CEO of The Sound Check Foundation, where he leads initiatives that empower individuals and communities through mentorship, cultural engagement, and education-focused solutions. His innovative leadership paired with his academic and professional expertise bridges the arts and community development to inspire meaningful social impact. As a Senior Lecturer and Assistant Director of Bands at the Frost School of Music at the University of Miami, Dr. McLean oversees recruitment and brand strategy for the University Athletic Bands. Dr. McLean’s academic journey includes degrees from Florida A&M University (BM), Florida State University (MM), and the University of Miami (DMA), grounding his forward-thinking approach in a rich foundation of expertise. Through Mac Management and Consulting, Dr. McLean offers strategic guidance to emerging organizations and legacy corporations, helping them connect with diverse audiences and build impactful initiatives. Dr. McLean’s mission is to build a future where creativity, innovation and collaboration drive positive change.



Chief Executive Officer – Reyna Group Home

Richard Charlemon is the CEO of Reyna Group Home. Reyna Group Home's mission is to provide behavioral and/or therapeutic services for foster care children and adolescents with extraordinary/Autism needs within a family-like community-based residential setting with the hopes of finding a loving forever family. A Miami native, Richard attended Florida Atlantic University where he obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Social Work. He later secured a Master’s in Social Work from Barry University. Richard served as a Child Advocate at ChildNet for four years before transitioning into the role of Independent Living Specialist. Fueled by a passion for change, he made the pivotal move to HANDY (Helping, Abused, Neglected, Disadvantaged, Youth), a local non-profit organization. Starting as a Life Coach, Richard climbed the ranks, eventually becoming the Director of Education. His unwavering support and visionary approach enabled the agency to place over 150 youth in higher education institutes across the state and nation. In his current role, Richard oversees five group homes that care for 25 autistic boys, aiding them in finding their “forever family”. Alongside his family, Richard established Dacave Bar and Lounge in North Miami where he serves as the Director of Community Relations. In 2020, amid the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Dacave Bar and Lounge demonstrated remarkable community spirit by feeding over 300 families during Thanksgiving and distributing 500 toys to children whose parents faced unemployment. Beyond his professional commitments, Richard is a huge fan of all the local sports teams. He enjoys training his son, attending church, playing basketball at the park, traveling, attending comedy shows and Beyonce concerts with his wife.



Director of Foundation and Corporate Relations – Sweet Dream Makers

Kamilah Jones is the Director of Foundation and Corporate Relations for Sweet Dream Makers, a non-profit that works with over one hundred and fifty social service agencies in Broward and Palm Beach Counties to provide new beds at no cost for entire families in need. Since 2017, the organization has provided more than 27,000 beds, resulting in measurable health, wellness and educational benefits for over 12,000 families. Beyond her adept ability to raise money for important initiatives, Kamilah makes a fine artform of connecting people who are passionate about helping underserved children and families, bringing together resources to turn great ideas into realities. She is always positive, cheerful and thoughtful, while maintaining an undying determination to create collaborative relationships and environments where amazing things can happen. Kamilah serves as a Board Member for the Planned Giving Council of Broward County, who recently recognized her dedication to the community with an Impact Honoree Award at the 2024 National Philanthropy Day celebration. Kamilah earned her Bachelor's degree in Psychology from Florida State University and her Master's degree in Public Administration from the Andrew Young School of Policy Studies at Georgia State University.



COO – Suited for Success

Ketsia Marcellus is the COO of Suited For Success, a non-profit organization that empowers a diverse community of individuals to achieve economic independence and self-sufficiency through career development, training, a network of support, and professional image services. Since 1994, Suited for Success has served over 60,000 individuals in South Florida. As COO, Ketsia has demonstrated exceptional leadership skills, driving her organization towards achieving strategic goals while fostering a positive workplace culture. Ketsia has initiated programs that support diversity and inclusion within her organization and the broader community. Her commitment to creating opportunities for underrepresented groups highlights her dedication to social equity. She actively mentors young professionals, particularly women and minorities, helping them navigate their careers and develop their skills. Beyond her role as COO, Ketsia is deeply involved in community service, contributing her time and resources to various causes.



Board of Directors – YES Institute

Thomas Murrell was elected to the Board of Directors for the YES Institute, a youth suicide prevention education organization, in 2001. He has served as a volunteer speaker for many years before transitioning to the Board. Thomas founded and facilitates Transcendence, a monthly transgender empowerment support group to address the gaps in social, peer support, and recovery for the transgender adult community in Florida. Thomas is also the CEO of 3T Fitness Lifestyle company and is a NASM certified trainer and trauma-informed weight trainer. He gives back enormously to the South Florida community, working to help others bring out the best in themselves – in both physical health and mental/emotional wellbeing.

