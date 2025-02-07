Black Excellence: Standouts in Nonprofits

Senior Director of Marketing, Communications, & Community Engagement - Boys and Girls Club of Broward County (BGCBC)
Nicole Chaplin serves as the Senior Director of Marketing, Communications, and Community Engagement at Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County (BGCBC), one of the premier youth development organizations dedicated to positively shaping the lives of young people. In her role, Nicole is committed to elevating BGCBC's mission and ensuring its message reaches the community, empowering the next generation through education, advocacy, and service. Nicole oversees the branding and marketing strategies for all 15 BGCBC clubs across Broward County, which together serve over 2,000 youth daily. A dynamic public speaker, Nicole brings her passion for inspiring change to audiences of all sizes, from intimate retreats to large-scale conferences. She is known for blending marketing insights with a focus on health and wellness, advocating for holistic growth in both professional and personal spheres. In addition to her professional achievements, Nicole is a fitness enthusiast. Her dedication to fitness and well-being earned her recognition as a "Leading Lady" by Essence Magazine and Lincoln Motor Company, celebrating her as an outstanding role model in the field. Nicole attributes her success to her strong faith, commitment to giving back, and her positive outlook on life. A proud alumna of the University of Miami (FL), she values her family, her Jamaican heritage, and the joy of being a devoted mother to her son.