Benny’s Buddies spend time with the Stanley Cup

FORT LAUDERDALE – Does it get much better than pets and the Stanley Cup?

On Wednesday, Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett stopped by Humane Society of Broward County with the Stanley Cup to talk about Benny’s Buddies and interact with some of the available cats and dogs.

“I’m so excited to get to bring it here and just get more attention to the humane society and more eyes and hopefully get more people in here,” said Bennett.

Launched in Oct. 2024, Benny’s Buddies helps fund the adoption fee of pets at the Humane Society of Broward County. For every goal Bennett scores, he will cover the adoption fee of a pet at the shelter.

An important cause for the family, Bennett’s wife, Zoe, also volunteers at Humane Society of Broward County.

A big year for both Bennett and Benny’s Buddies, the center’s 40 goals - 25 in the regular season and 15 in the playoffs - have led to the adoption of 38 pets so far.

“The goal is to beat that this year,” said Bennett. “I don’t know if I can, but I’ll do everything in my power to make that happen.”