Amerigol LATAM Cup Returns to Panthers IceDen for Seventh Annual Tournament from Aug. 17-24

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - The Florida Panthers today announced that the 2025 Amerigol LATAM Cup will return for the seventh annual tournament at Panthers IceDen in Coral Springs from Sunday, Aug. 17 to Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025. Attendance to all LATAM Cup events is open to the public and supported by the Florida Panthers, the National Hockey League (NHL) and the National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA) via the Industry Growth Fund (IGF). Tickets are available for sale now at AmerigolHockey.com. Fans can stream the 2025 LATAM Cup for free by visiting AmerigolHockeyTV.

The mission of the Amerigol International Hockey Association remains to provide hockey players in Latin America, the Caribbean, South Asia, and other non-traditional hockey markets around the world the opportunity to showcase their talent and raise awareness of hockey in their countries, while simultaneously growing the game within these communities in North America.

“We’re thrilled to host the LATAM Cup at Panthers IceDen for the seventh year,” said John Colombo, Vice President of the Florida Panthers Foundation & Community Relations. “With hockey thriving in South Florida and growing interest year after year, this tournament is a great showcase of talent, culture and community pride.”

This year's Amerigol LATAM Cup is expected to welcome 62 teams with over 1,400 players. This year, for the first time, the tournament will be split into two tiers. The first part of the week from Aug. 17 through Aug. 20 will feature Men's Div. III, Women's Div. II and both U12 and U14 games. The second part of the week from Aug 20 through Aug. 24 will feature Men's Div I and II, Women's Div I, and U16 games.

"We are continually impressed by the dedication and effort of Juan Carlos and his colleagues at the Latam Cup in making hockey more accessible to non-traditional markets," said Rob Knesaurek, Sr. Vice President, National Hockey League. "The growth in participation and the exceptional level of amateur hockey being showcased by teams from around the globe are truly remarkable. This initiative exemplifies the inclusive spirit of hockey, demonstrating that the sport truly is for everyone."

Individual Day tickets will be $5 a day for Sunday through Saturday, while Championship Sunday tickets will be $10. Full tournament and Family bundles are also available for $25 and $75 which gives access to the full eight days of hockey. Tickets can be purchased here.

"The growth of the Amerigol LATAM Cup over the past seven years has been remarkable," said Amerigol International Hockey Association Founder & President Juan Carlos Otero. "We're proud to continue hosting this event at the Panthers IceDen in South Florida and look forward to our largest tournament to date."

The tournament is scheduled to begin on Sunday, Aug. 17 at 8 a.m. (ET) with Chile playing the Venuzuaela in the first game of the tournament. A full schedule of games is available here.

