Barkov 'just has everything' in latest Stanley Cup run for Panthers

FORT LAUDERDALE -- The questions about Aleksander Barkov's play during the Stanley Cup Final have focused mostly on the Florida Panthers captain's point production.

In helping the Panthers move within one win of repeating as Stanley Cup champions, though, Barkov has provided another reminder that goals and assists aren't the best way to measure his impact.

Or what he focuses on.

"The main focus is trying to do everything I can to help the team to win," the 29-year-old center said Monday. "And that’s about it."

That will be all that's on Barkov’s mind again when the Panthers try to close out the Edmonton Oilers in Game 6 of the Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC).

For the record, Barkov has three assists through the first five games of the Final, all coming in the past two games. When Panthers coach Paul Maurice was asked last week about Barkov not having a point in the first two games, he jokingly replied, "We're trading him."

That's because Maurice is well aware that Barkov's importance goes well beyond points. Barkov has won the Selke Trophy as the top defensive forward in the NHL three times, including this season, and has been putting on a master class in how to defend against Oilers star center Connor McDavid as the Cup Final has progressed.

McDavid's third-period goal in Florida's 5-2 victory in Game 5 in Edmonton is his lone even-strength point in the past three games, and he has a minus-3 rating during that stretch.

McDavid's only other point in those three games was a power-play assist during Game 4 in Florida, when Edmonton overcame a 3-0 first-period deficit to win 5-4 in overtime. The winner of the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player of the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season (though Florida won the Cup), McDavid always is going to create scoring chances. But he's having a harder time doing it in the games on the road when Florida has last change and can match Barkov against him more easily.