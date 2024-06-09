Barkov has been ‘force all playoffs’ for Panthers on road to Stanley Cup Final

“Wow,” Barkov said Sunday, when apprised of Gretzky’s comment. “Coming from him, especially, means a lot. Everyone knows what he’s done to the game of hockey. And when you hear stuff, especially people like him saying stuff like that, it obviously means a lot.”

Barkov, who has been in the NHL for 11 seasons, won the Selke this season for the second time -- he also won in 2021 -- after a year in which he had 80 points (23 goals, 57 assists) and was plus-33 in 73 games, dominating in all situations.

He’s a player who doesn’t fit neatly into any one box because he checks all of them.

“I don’t view Barkov as a shutdown center because he doesn’t hit the ice with the idea of, ‘This is all I will do,’” Panthers coach Paul Maurice said. “He’s wired first to think defensively, team hockey first. But he’s a pretty gifted dynamic man as well.

“He carries that weight of having to do both. And there’s a challenge to it, but as you will see, there’s always a give-and-take in that. We need Barkov also to push the offensive envelope, to make the play he made on the first goal. So, it’s not a sit-back, gap game where all he does is grind it out. He’s far more gifted than that.”

That was clear in Game 1 on Saturday when Barkov had two assists in a 3-0 win, tying him with Matthew Tkachuk for Florida’s playoff lead with 19 points. Barkov has six goals and 13 assists this postseason, including three game-winning goals, also tied for the team lead with Carter Verhaeghe. It’s an improvement from a year ago, when he had 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) in 21 games when the Panthers lost the Cup Final in five games to the Vegas Golden Knights.