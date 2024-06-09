Panthers have 'lots of room to improve' despite Game 1 win

Florida was outshot 32-18, had trouble breaking puck out at times against Oilers

scfgm1 fla main sider

© Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images

By Tom Gulitti
@TomGulittiNHL NHL.com Staff Writer

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Matthew Tkachuk and the Florida Panthers have experienced a lot in making two consecutive trips to the Stanley Cup Final, so it was not surprising to hear him give such an honest assessment of their 3-0 victory against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday.

“I guess it feels good,” Tkachuk said. “It's always good to get a win, but we’ve got a lot of things to clean up and to get better at. They played well and we played well enough to win, just really grinded it out and played really well defensively.”

Tkachuk didn’t mention Sergei Bobrovsky in that answer but had previously credited the goalie as being a major factor in the victory. Bobrovsky made 32 saves for his third career Stanley Cup Playoff shutout and was particularly good in erasing Florida’s mistakes early. The Panthers were outshot 12-4 in the first period but emerged from it leading 1-0 on Carter Verhaeghe’s goal at 3:59.

Although the Panthers got better as the game progressed and played their best in the third period when protecting a 2-0 lead, they also know they have plenty of room for improvement ahead of Game 2 of the best-of-7 series on Monday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS, CBC).

“I think definitely we can be better,” Verhaeghe said. “There’s always things we can improve on. I think after a week [off before Game 1], we’ll take a win any way we can get it. But they outshot us, they had a lot more chances than us. We shut it down, played good defensively, but there’s lots of things we can improve on.”

EDM@FLA SCF, Gm1: Verhaeghe wires in the game-opener off Barkov's feed

Edmonton outshot Florida 32-18 and had a 70-42 advantage in shot attempts. Unlike in previous series, the Panthers had trouble breaking out of their zone cleanly with the puck, particularly in the first period, and had some breakdowns that forced Bobrovsky to make key saves on Adam Henrique and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins in the first period and Mattias Janmark in the second.

Rust could’ve been a factor. Florida hadn’t played since a 2-1 win against the New York Rangers in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Final last Saturday, but Edmonton closed out the Dallas Stars with a 2-1 victory in Game 6 of the Western Conference Final just one day later.

With Bobrovksy holding down the fort, however, the Panthers were able to take advantage of the Oilers' lapses in defensive coverage on Verhaeghe’s goal and the one from Evan Rodrigues that made it 2-0 at 2:16 of the second.

“I thought our third period was our best period,” Rodrigues said. “After a week off, it seemed like we were a little tense at the beginning throwing some pucks away, not doing some things we’re used to doing, but I thought we got better in the second and I thought we were really good in the third.”

EDM@FLA SCF, Gm1: Bobrovsky shuts the door on the Oilers in Game 1

Coach Paul Maurice also liked the Panthers’ third period. Although the Oilers had a 7-6 advantage in shots on goal, the Panthers did a much better job of limiting their quality chances against Bobrovsky. Plus, Edmonton had only one shot on goal after pulling goalie Stuart Skinner for an extra attacker with 2:17 remaining.

“I'm not going to say I liked it because we dominated,” Maurice said. “That's not the context that we're in. We have a two-goal lead, and you run about probably legitimately 2:05 that he's coming out of the net. ... I liked our third, and I liked our third period in Game 6 against the Rangers, kind of the same situation that we played. I think that's important to be able to do that, especially sometimes in these games, in the tight games.”

There were other things to like as well. Bobrovsky deserved a bunch of the credit, but any game in which the Oilers' super duo of Connor McDavid (six shots on goal) and Leon Draisaitl (four) doesn't get a point is a good one. Florida also held Edmonton’s high-octane power play to six shots on goal on three opportunities.

The Panthers weren’t satisfied, though. After losing to the Vegas Golden Knights in five games in the Cup Final last season, they’re on a mission to win their first championship this season. And they know they’ll need to improve as the series progresses.

“There's an understanding,” Maurice said. “They've seen our game enough. What's this one tonight? Hundred (games this season between the regular season and playoffs). I think we banged out 103 last year. They’ve had an opportunity to see us play, play well, things that we're good at, so we got lots of room to improve, which is the positive for us tonight.”

Related Content

Bobrovsky, Panthers shut out Oilers in Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final

Oilers vs. Panthers, Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final: Instant reaction

Stanley Cup Final Game 1 live blog: Oilers vs. Panthers 

Bobrovsky among top performers for Panthers in Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final

Bobrovsky delivers 'elite' performance for Panthers in Game 1 of Final

Stanley Cup Final blog: Evan Rodrigues

Verhaeghe comes up clutch again for Panthers in Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final

Oilers confident they can rebound from Game 1 loss in Stanley Cup Final

McDavid, Oilers had their chances in Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final

Stanley Cup Final blog: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

Ariana Grande cheers on Panthers at Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final

Verhaeghe's goal brings big excitement to groundbreaking 'NHL in ASL' broadcast

McDaniel hypes up Panthers crowd, bangs pregame drum before Game 1

Oilers receive video messages from family members before Stanley Cup Final 

Hard Rock Hollywood lights up guitar tower in support of Panthers

NHL airing alternate Stanley Cup Final broadcast for Deaf community

Latest News

Bobrovsky, Panthers shut out Oilers in Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final

Bobrovsky delivers 'elite' performance for Panthers in Game 1 of Final

Oilers confident they can rebound from Game 1 loss in Stanley Cup Final

McDavid, Oilers had their chances in Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final

Verhaeghe comes up clutch again for Panthers in Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final

Stanley Cup Final blog: Evan Rodrigues

Bobrovsky among top performers for Panthers in Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final

Stanley Cup Final blog: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

Oilers vs. Panthers, Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final: Instant reaction

Ariana Grande cheers on Panthers at Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final

2024 Stanley Cup Final schedule

Stanley Cup Final Game 1 live blog: Oilers vs. Panthers 

Verhaeghe's goal brings big excitement to groundbreaking 'NHL in ASL' broadcast

McDaniel hypes up Panthers crowd, bangs pregame drum before Game 1

NHL salary cap will rise to $88 million next season

2025 4 Nations Face-Off to take place in Montreal, Boston

10 things learned from 2024 NHL Scouting Combine

NHL, NHLPA partner with V Foundation for Cancer Research for $2.9 million donation