Bobrovsky delivers 'elite' performance for Panthers in Game 1 of Final

Goalie gets 32-save shutout against high-octane Oilers offense

By Nicholas J. Cotsonika
@cotsonika NHL.com Columnist

SUNRISE, Fla. -- The chants echoed inside Amerant Bank Arena as the fans rode down the escalators, pumping their fists, waving rally towels.
“BOB-BY! BOB-BY! BOB-BY!”

Sergei Bobrovsky was the hero of the Florida Panthers’ 3-0 win against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday.

The goalie pitched a 32-save shutout against Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and the Oilers’ high-octane offense.

Considering the situation, the opponents and the scoring chances he faced, it was a signature moment in an already accomplished career.

“This is all contextual,” Panthers coach Paul Maurice said. “In the environment of the Stanley Cup Final, that was an elite game for sure.”

Bobrovsky is a two-time winner of the Vezina Trophy, voted the best goalie in the NHL by the general managers, and is a finalist again this season.

The 35-year-old has 396 regular-season wins, 14th in NHL history. Ten of the goalies ahead of him are in the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Where would a championship put him? Where would the Conn Smythe Trophy, if he were voted the most valuable player of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, put him?

Bobrovsky was key on the Panthers’ run to the Cup Final last season, where they lost to the Vegas Golden Knights in five games, going 12-6 with a 2.78 goals-against average, a .915 save percentage and one shutout.

He has been as good or better on their run to the Cup Final this season, going 13-5 with a 2.08 GAA, a .915 save percentage and two shutouts.

He was the difference Saturday and might have to be the rest of the series for the Panthers to overcome the Oilers.

“He’s just been unreal,” Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk said. “His preparation is incredible. His work ethic, his character, like, everything you want in a teammate, especially a goalie, he is everything.

“Very impressed with the way he played tonight, especially early. But honestly, throughout the whole night, he was really good, and he was there for us.”

McDavid leads the playoffs with 31 points (five goals, 26 assists). Draisaitl is second with 28 points (10 goals, 18 assists). Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard is third with 27 points (six goals, 21 assists), and Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is tied for fourth with 20 points (six goals, 14 assists).

Oilers forward Zach Hyman leads the playoffs with 14 goals.

The Oilers are clicking at 35.2 percent on the power play.

Well, they were shut out for the first time in the playoffs Saturday, even though McDavid had six shots, Bouchard and Draisaitl each had four, Hyman had three, and Nugent-Hopkins had two.

“They are a great offensive team,” Bobrovsky said. “They bring the good challenge, and it was fun game.”

Bobrovsky made 12 saves in the first period, including huge ones on McDavid, center Adam Henrique and Nugent-Hopkins.

He made 13 more in the second. He stopped center Mattias Janmark, just keeping the puck under his right pad, and played a huge role in a penalty kill that made Edmonton 0-for-3 on the power play.

McDavid made the same mesmerizing toe drag move he made against Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen in Game 6 of the Western Conference Final, only this time against Panthers defenseman Gustav Forsling. But Forsling got the shaft of his stick on the puck, and Bobrovsky absorbed it into the crest on his chest.

Hyman had a chance. Draisaitl had a chance. Nugent-Hopkins missed the net as Bobrovsky windmilled across the crease. Bouchard bombed a shot from the point.

Nothing.

“You’re not getting through that penalty kill without your goaltender at some point having to be the difference,” Maurice said.

After seven more saves in the third, Bobrovsky became the first goalie to win a Cup Final game at 35 or older since Martin Brodeur in 2012. At 35 years, 262 days, he became the oldest goalie to open the Cup Final with a shutout, passing Patrick Roy, who was 35 years, 233 days in 2001.

“Really weathered it early,” Panthers forward Sam Reinhart said. “He made the big stops when he had to. Best player tonight for us.”

This was Florida’s first shutout in the Cup Final in franchise history, and it gave the Panthers the first series lead they’ve ever had in the Cup Final. But it was only Game 1 of this series. It was only the beginning.

Game 2 is here Monday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS, CBC).

“I’m happy with the win,” Bobrovsky said. “It was a great, fun game. Reset, refocus and get ready for the next one.”

