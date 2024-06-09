Bobrovsky delivers 'elite' performance for Panthers in Game 1 of Final

Bobrovsky is a two-time winner of the Vezina Trophy, voted the best goalie in the NHL by the general managers, and is a finalist again this season.

The 35-year-old has 396 regular-season wins, 14th in NHL history. Ten of the goalies ahead of him are in the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Where would a championship put him? Where would the Conn Smythe Trophy, if he were voted the most valuable player of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, put him?

Bobrovsky was key on the Panthers’ run to the Cup Final last season, where they lost to the Vegas Golden Knights in five games, going 12-6 with a 2.78 goals-against average, a .915 save percentage and one shutout.

He has been as good or better on their run to the Cup Final this season, going 13-5 with a 2.08 GAA, a .915 save percentage and two shutouts.

He was the difference Saturday and might have to be the rest of the series for the Panthers to overcome the Oilers.

“He’s just been unreal,” Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk said. “His preparation is incredible. His work ethic, his character, like, everything you want in a teammate, especially a goalie, he is everything.

“Very impressed with the way he played tonight, especially early. But honestly, throughout the whole night, he was really good, and he was there for us.”

McDavid leads the playoffs with 31 points (five goals, 26 assists). Draisaitl is second with 28 points (10 goals, 18 assists). Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard is third with 27 points (six goals, 21 assists), and Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is tied for fourth with 20 points (six goals, 14 assists).

Oilers forward Zach Hyman leads the playoffs with 14 goals.

The Oilers are clicking at 35.2 percent on the power play.

Well, they were shut out for the first time in the playoffs Saturday, even though McDavid had six shots, Bouchard and Draisaitl each had four, Hyman had three, and Nugent-Hopkins had two.

“They are a great offensive team,” Bobrovsky said. “They bring the good challenge, and it was fun game.”