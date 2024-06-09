Oilers expect more push from Panthers in Game 2 of Cup Final 

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- The Edmonton Oilers were good in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers but anticipate they will have to be even better to even up the best-of-7 series.

Edmonton, which outshot Florida 32-18 in the 3-0 loss at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday, is looking for a similar effort with a different result in Game 2 on Monday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS, CBC).

“We’re ready for any team’s push, that’s why we’re in the situation that we’re in right now,” forward Leon Draisaitl said Sunday. “We’re a really good hockey team that, believe it or not, can play better than last night. We have more, we know that we can play better. They’re going to be better and I expect us to be better as well.”

The Oilers outshot the Panthers 12-4 in the first period and 13-8 in the second but were down 2-0 going into the third because they were unable solve Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, who collected his third career playoff shutout. It was the first time Edmonton was shut out in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

“I think it’s encouraging in some ways the way that we played,” forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said. “Obviously, you want to stack up as many wins as you can as early as you can in a series but it’s a best-of-7 and it’s a race to four. I thought we did a lot of good things last night, we couldn’t find a way to beat them, but at the same time, we can wake up have a good day here and stay confident within our group.”

Edmonton has taken pride in its ability to bounce back in the playoffs this season. The Oilers have lost consecutive games just once, dropping Games 2 and 3 of the Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars. They responded by winning the next three games to clinch the series in six games and advance to their first Final since 2006.

“I think it’s been a great trait of ours throughout the whole season, our ability to bounce back, even period to period sometimes,” Nugent-Hopkins said. “Of course, you’re going to go through tough stretches through the season and it’s how you respond to that. Even through the playoffs, we’ve been able to do that, and we should take that confidence.

“We don’t take it for granted thinking that it’s going to happen, we know they’re going to step up their game up, too, we’re going to have to step our game up and prepare for that. Our ability to do it all season is a good sign, that’s why you prepare for it throughout the season is for moments like this.”