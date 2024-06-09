Oilers confident they can rebound from Game 1 loss in Stanley Cup Final

Moral victories mean little in the Stanley Cup Final, but the Oilers hope demonstrating they can outplay the Panthers goes a long way in the rest of the series. Edmonton came into the series as underdogs after Florida dispatched the Tampa Bay Lightning, Boston Bruins and New York Rangers, who won the Presidents' Trophy, in the first three rounds of the playoffs to get to the Final for the second consecutive season.

Edmonton defeated the Los Angeles Kings, Vancouver Canucks and Dallas Stars to get to its first Final since 2006.

“Game 1s of series are always unique because you don’t always know what to expect,” Hyman said. “You hear about what their team does, you watch videos, but you haven’t played them. As the series settles in, you’re aware of what works, what doesn’t work, things like that, just realizing what’s happening what they’re trying to do. Both teams had a long rest, and everybody had energy was skating and it was a fast-paced game.”

Hyman said the game taught the Oilers more about themselves than their opponents. Edmonton is in unfamiliar territory in South Florida, having played the Panthers once here this season prior to the final, losing 5-3 on Nov. 20, eight days after coach Kris Knoblauch was hired by Edmonton to replace Jay Woodcroft.

“I think we’re right there, we’re very confident in our group,” Hyman said. “We’ve been in positions like this before, they’re a good team, we’re a really good team.”

Knoblauch was happy with his team’s performance but feels they will be up against a strong challenge in Game 2. The Oilers will be looking for the split heading to Rogers Place in Edmonton for Game 3 and Game 4 on Thursday and Saturday, respectively.

“I know that Florida, that probably wasn’t their best game and I anticipate they’ll be much better in the next one,” Knoblauch said. “They were probably caught off guard with you guys (media) talking about how good they were, and we didn’t have a chance in this series. There’s a lot of things I liked about our game that we can get even better.”