4 Nations Face-Off intriguing storylines, according to NHL.com

Defense-first attitude for Sweden

There are always questions entering a tournament, but one thing is for sure: Sweden's defense is fantastic, arguably the best among the four countries. Let's start with Swedish captain Victor Hedman, who's won the Stanley Cup twice, the Norris Trophy once and was a six-time finalist (2016-22) for the award given to the League's top defenseman. Gustav Forsling has revitalized his career in Florida and won the Cup with the Panthers in June. Mattias Ekholm went to the Stanley Cup Final with the Oilers. Erik Karlsson has had his health issues but he's nevertheless a three-time Norris winner. Those four are an excellent start to a deep group. That's a good thing, because Sweden's goaltending situation may be up in the air with Markstrom out due to injury. Whoever is in net for Sweden, he's got quite a line of defense, no pun intended, in front of him. -- Tracey Myers, staff writer

Can Finland replace Heiskanen?

Finland heads to Montreal with a huge void and an even bigger question mark on the back end. With Miro Heiskanen of the Dallas Stars out for the tournament due to a knee injury sustained Jan. 28, I wonder not only how the Finns will keep other offenses at bay, but who is doing to step up and lead this group. Worse yet, Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jani Hakanpaa, who was named the roster in December, is also out, meaning the Finns are down to their No. 8 and No. 9 defensemen to fill out the roster. The good news is that the Finns have some strong defensive forwards, led by two-time Selke Trophy winner Aleksander Barkov of the Florida Panthers, but who is going to take the lead-dog role that Heiskanen would've played? -- Bill Price, Editor-in-Chief

Time to deliver for Hellebuyck

Connor Hellebuyck is having the season of a lifetime, good enough for the Winnipeg Jets goalie to not only be in the discussion for the Hart Trophy as the most valuable player to his team, but arguably leading it. Now, he needs to prove himself in the big moment. Win the big game. Hellebuyck hasn't done it since Game 7 against the Nashville Predators in the 2018 Western Conference Second Round. Since that playoff run, which ended in a five-game loss to the Vegas Golden Knights in the Western Conference Final, Hellebuyck has won nine of 28 playoff starts with a 3.13 GAA and .905 save percentage. He's been arguably the NHL's best goalie in the regular season, but he hasn't come through when it counts the most. In fact, in the past two postseasons, he is 0-8 in Games 2-5. The United States might have the best roster at this tournament and Hellebuyck is the best goalie here. Now, it all needs to come together. Become a champion. -- Dan Rosen, senior writer

Amazing atmosphere in Montreal

There's been some fabulous, compelling international hockey played in Montreal through the decades, and there's a good chance that the 4 Nations Face-Off game between Canada and the U.S. on Feb. 15 will rank with some of the best. Flip a coin on these two, played at the Forum: Game 1 of the historic 1972 Summit Series between an NHL all-star team representing Canada and a select squad of Soviets, a stunning 7-3 win for the visitors; and the New Year's Eve 1975 classic between the Stanley Cup-bound Canadiens and the Central Red Army, a 3-3 tie between two of the greatest club teams of the day. Cross-border hockey has always had a special place in both Canada and the United States. The national-pride heat will be turned way, way up in the final 4 Nations Face-Off game played in Montreal before the tournament moves to Boston. There'll be no need for Hydro-Quebec to light Bell Centre that night. Fans will generate all the electricity required. -- Dave Stubbs, columnist

Can defense hold the fort for Canada?

Defense is usually a strength for Canada at international tournaments and this tournament should not be any different. There is plenty of talent on the Canada blue line, led by Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche, but there is not a lot of experience in best-on-best tournaments for the group. With the exception of Devon Toews, Makar's teammate in Colorado, who has never played at a major international tournament, most of the international experience for Shea Theodore of the Vegas Golden Knights, Colton Parayko of the St. Louis Blues, Josh Morrissey of the Winnipeg Jets and Travis Sanheim of the Philadelphia Flyers comes in the way of the World Junior and World Championship. Alex Pietrangelo played for Canada at the 2014 Olympics and 2016 World Cup of Hockey but dropped out of the 4 Nations Face-Off. If Drew Doughty is named his replacement, it would help with the lack of experience as the Los Angeles Kings defenseman has played in two Olympics (2010, 2014) and the World Cup of Hockey (2016). -- Derek Van Diest, staff writer

Wonder twins power activated for Canada

Back in September, a development camp involving Sidney Crosby and overseen by his trainer Andy O'Brien was held in Vail, Colorado. At one point, Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers and Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche were on the ice doing line rushes together, and according to those on hand, it was something to see. Asked what it was like, McDavid replied: "It was fast. Sometimes too fast." Of course it was. It could be argued that these are the two fastest skaters in the sport, McDavid with his seemingly effortless acceleration, MacKinnon with the unrivaled ferocity in a stride in which his steel blades dig into the ice like no other. These two are the past two winners of the Hart Trophy as NHL most valuable player, and three of the past four -- MacKinnon last season, and McDavid in 2020-21 and 2022-23. Since the beginning of the 2023-24 season, they have combined for 430 points (126 goals, 304 assists), a reflection of two generational players in the prime of their careers. Now they are on the same side as teammates with Canada? On the same power play? Maybe on the same line? As a pure fan of the sport, regardless of score, regardless of teams, who wouldn't jump at the chance to watch two players with as much raw talent as anyone who ever played the game, on the ice at the same time? Sign me up. I can't wait. -- Mike Zeisberger, staff writer