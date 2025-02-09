4 Nations Face-Off intriguing storylines, according to NHL.com

The 4 Nations Face-Off is full of intrigue.
The first best-on-best tournament featuring NHL players since the 2016 World Cup of Hockey, this mid-season tournament has no shortage of compelling storylines.
With the NHL pausing from Feb. 12-20, all eyes will turn to Montreal for the start of the tournament on Wednesday and then move on to Boston for its conclusion next week.
The tournament starts with Canada playing Sweden at Bell Centre on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET; TNT, MAX, truTV, SN, TVAS) and the United States facing Finland at Bell Centre on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS).
The championship of the round-robin tournament is at TD Garden on Feb. 20.
We asked a panel of NHL.com staffers for which storyline has their attention as preparations for the tournament hit overdrive.
Here, in alphabetical order by writer, are the answers.
No net gain for Sweden
With Jacob Markstrom (New Jersey Devils) out because of an MCL sprain, the goaltending situation for Sweden is a bit up in the air. Do they turn to Linus Ullmark, who just returned after missing six weeks because of a back injury? Do they go with Filip Gustavsson, who has helped lead the way for the Minnesota Wild this season? Do they start Samuel Ersson, a potential up-and-coming goalie for Sweden's future? My guess is they'll turn to Gustavsson, who has a 2.70 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage in 37 games for a better-than-anticipated Wild team. But it'll be something to watch. -- Amalie Benjamin, senior writer
Goalie picture muddled for Finland
I'll be paying attention to Finland's goaltending. Juuse Saros, who has been solid for a Nashville Predators team that has struggled this season, should be the No. 1. Should he falter or is injured, to whom would coach Antti Pennanen turn? Would it be Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, 25, who had won three in a row for the Buffalo Sabres before a loss to the Nashville Predators on Saturrday, or Kevin Lankinen of the Vancouver Canucks? Lankinen is tied for second in the NHL in shutouts (four) with Saros and filled in admirably earlier this season for Thatcher Demko while he was recovering from a knee injury sustained late last season. I'm guessing the nod would go to Lankinen. -- William Douglas, staff writer
Two Tkachuks are better than one
We've seen the impact Matthew Tkachuk has on the Florida Panthers and Brady Tkachuk has on the Ottawa Senators with the energy each brings to his team with an in-your-face approach. What will happen when they combine forces for the United States, playing together in an international tournament for the first time? As Panthers coach Paul Maurice put it last week, "Oh my." Whether they're on the same line or different ones, Matthew and Brady will play with an attitude that will rub off on the rest of the team. Plus, they are skilled forwards that have a knack for a contributing in big moments. They'll be fun to watch. -- Tom Gulitti, senior writer
Lack of No. 1 goalie for Canada?
I'm curious which goalie will step up and gain the starter's role for Canada. Jordan Binnington of the St. Louis Blues, Adin Hill of the Vegas Golden Knights and Sam Montembeault of the Montreal Canadiens are the candidates and while each certainly has the makeup to earn the trust of the brass, there's no sign of a clear-cut favorite at this point. If coach Jon Cooper chooses the goalie exhibiting the most consistency since the start of the new year, then Binnington is the choice. Hill, like Binnington, has the pedigree, evidenced in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs when he started as a backup and finished leading them to the first Stanley Cup championship. Then again, maybe Montembeault is the better option, particularly at Bell Centre, where he'll gain the backing of the hometown faithful in attendance. Maybe it's a combination of all three, depending on the situation. Whatever happens, it's easy to see why Canada's goaltending dilemma might be the hottest talking point entering the event. -- Mike G. Morreale, senior draft writer